Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues has never shied away from the heat of battle, but at UFC 317, the Brazilian middleweight found himself at the center of a different kind of controversy. After starching Jack Hermansson with a devastating left hook late in the first round, Rodrigues followed up with a hammerfist to his already unconscious opponent before referee Herb Dean could intervene. The aftermath has ignited debate across the MMA community, with fans and pundits questioning the necessity of the final blow and the timing of the stoppage.

Gregory Rodrigues puts Jack Hermansson out cold with a scary one-punch KO #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/CoFdxroB15 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Finishing Sequence: A Split-Second Decision

The featured prelim bout at UFC 317 saw Rodrigues and Hermansson, both known for their grappling prowess, engage in a striking battle. Hermansson found early success with jabs and counterstrikes, opening up Rodrigues’ face and seemingly taking control of the round. But with less than a minute left, Rodrigues unleashed a crisp 2-3 combination, his left hook landing flush and sending Hermansson crashing to the canvas, his head bouncing violently off the mat.

As Hermansson lay motionless, Rodrigues stepped in and delivered a hammerfist, an instinctual follow-up in the chaos of a fight. Referee Herb Dean, slow to react, arrived just after the blow landed, waving off the contest at 4:21 of the first round. The chilling scene left Hermansson unresponsive for several moments before he eventually regained his senses and was able to leave the octagon under his own power.

Oh my goodness!! Gregory Rodrigues puts Jack Hermansson to a deep sleep! That last hammer fist was sooo unnecessary! #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/ubc5qUUVLT — Ezee (@EzeemmaCraic) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Criticism of both Herb Dean and Gregory Rodrigues

Article Continues Below

The sequence immediately drew criticism from UFC commentators and fans alike. Daniel Cormier, on the broadcast, was quick to point out Dean’s delayed intervention, stating, “Why didn’t the ref jump in there and stop that? He’s laying there out… He should not have allowed him to take that last punch… He was done. He’s laying down… It’s not like he hit him right away. He literally walked up to him and throws. He thought the fight was going to be stopped…”

However, many in the MMA world also emphasized that the Rodrigues should've known that Hermansson was out cold and the follow-up shots absolutely unnecessary. However, in the split-second chaos following a knockout, fighters are trained to continue until the official steps in.

Rodrigues himself addressed the criticism in his post-fight interviews, making his stance clear. “I don’t care what the people think. … If it was on the other side and he did the same, why would I be mad at him?” Rodrigues told reporters. “When you go inside the cage, we sign the contract, we’re able to do everything. If he was on the other side and he did the same, why would I be mad at him? He did his job. I hope he’s okay, he’s a warrior like me. But like you said, I’m not going to stop till the ref says stop, right? So yeah, I just did my job and I’m going to keep doing that”.

Gregory Rodrigues fires back at critics of his extra punch on Jack Hermansson at #UFC317. “I don't care what the people think. … If it was on the other side and he did the same, why would I be mad at him?” pic.twitter.com/SLieYw8Ae6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

What’s Next for Rodrigues and the Middleweight Division?

With this emphatic victory, Rodrigues not only reminded fans of his knockout power but also positioned himself for a potential climb back into the middleweight rankings. Coming off a tough loss to Jared Cannonier earlier in the year, this win over a perennial contender like Hermansson is a statement that “Robocop” is still a force at 185 pounds and a fight against someone inside the top 10 of the rankings should be up next.

As the debate over the finish continues, Rodrigues remains unapologetic, focused on his career trajectory and the realities of the fight game. “I just did my job,” he reiterated, “and I’m going to keep doing that”.

Gregory Rodrigues’ brutal knockout of Jack Hermansson at UFC 317 will be remembered both for its ferocity and the controversy that followed. While the debate over the referee’s timing and the ethics of follow-up strikes rages on, Rodrigues stands firm in his belief that a fighter’s duty is to compete until the final bell, or the referee’s intervention. As the middleweight division continues to evolve, one thing is certain: Rodrigues has reasserted his presence, and he’s not letting outside noise distract him from his mission.