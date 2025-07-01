For years, the UFC flyweight division was synonymous with Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, whose reign as champion set a standard that seemed untouchable. But as of July 2025, the division has a new kingpin rewriting the record books, Alexandre Pantoja. With his latest title defense at UFC 317, Pantoja has not only extended his dominance but has also surpassed Johnson in several key statistical categories, making a compelling case that he is now the greatest flyweight of all time.

Alexandre Pantoja remains the UFC flyweight Champion and now has more wins, finishes, and submission wins than Demetrious Johnson in the divisions' history 😤 FLYWEIGHT LEGENDS 👏 #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/hekReffRTl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 29, 2025

Pantoja’s Historic Run

Pantoja’s ascent is marked by a string of achievements that have redefined the flyweight landscape. After submitting Kai Kara-France at UFC 317, Pantoja now holds the records for most wins (14), most submissions (6), and most finishes (8) in UFC flyweight history. These aren’t just incremental improvements, they are milestones that place him at the very top of the division’s all-time lists.

Alexandre Pantoja locks in the finish deep in Round 3! 🥋🐍 With relentless pressure and world class grappling, he snatches the submission and closes the show in style! 💥🔥 Video Courtesy : UFC#UFC #AlexandrePantoja #KaiKaraFrance pic.twitter.com/pqBWqIjYQU — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) June 29, 2025

Beyond the numbers, Pantoja’s performances have been emphatic. He has never been stopped in his 35-fight professional career, showcasing a blend of durability and finishing ability rare at 125 pounds.

Pantoja’s championship run began with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, a fight that earned Fight of the Night honors and marked the start of a new era. Since claiming the belt, Pantoja has defended his title four consecutive times, a feat unmatched in the division since Johnson’s heyday.

Recent Title Defenses

Brandon Royval (UFC 296): Unanimous decision victory in a rematch.

Steve Erceg (UFC 301): Another dominant unanimous decision.

Kai Asakura (UFC 310): Submission win via rear-naked choke, earning Performance of the Night.

Kai Kara-France (UFC 317): Third-round rear-naked choke, breaking divisional records and further cementing his legacy.

Each defense has come against top-tier opposition, including former champions and surging contenders, highlighting Pantoja’s willingness to face the best available competition.

Pantoja’s latest victory at age 35 is particularly significant. He became the first men’s flyweight champion to successfully defend his title at 35 or older, breaking a longstanding trend in the lighter weight classes where champions rarely find success past their early thirties. This achievement underscores not only his skill but also his ability to evolve and remain at the pinnacle of the sport as younger challengers emerge.

What truly distinguishes Pantoja’s run is the strength of his competition. He has notched wins over six of the current top 15 flyweights and three of the top five, including multiple victories over elite names like Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno. His path to the title was forged through the division’s toughest gauntlet, and his reign has only added to that resume.

The GOAT Conversation

While Demetrious Johnson’s 11 consecutive title defenses remain a monumental achievement, Pantoja’s run is unique in its breadth and depth. He has now surpassed Johnson in key statistical categories and has defended his title more times than any other flyweight since Johnson’s departure from the UFC.

Category Demetrious Johnson Alexandre Pantoja Title Defenses 11 4 (and counting) Wins (UFC FLW) 13 14 Submissions 5 6 Finishes 7 8

Pantoja’s blend of finishing ability, submission prowess, and willingness to face all comers has shifted the GOAT conversation. While Johnson’s reign was defined by consistency and innovation, Pantoja’s is marked by record-breaking performances and a relentless finishing instinct.

What’s Next For The Champ?

The division shows no signs of slowing down. Next up for Pantoja is a clash with Joshua Van, a rising star who just earned a title shot after defeating Brandon Royval in a potential Fight of the Year at UFC 317. At just 23 years old, Van represents the new wave of talent, but he faces a champion who has proven time and again that he is the man to beat.

Alexandre Pantoja shares he '100%' believes Joshua Van will be his toughest challenge as champion. "He doesn't have a lot of wars like I do in the past. He hasn't cut weight like 35 times. This is something and I love that. He comes with amazing victories." pic.twitter.com/8i7qUYd7A3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 30, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja’s reign is more than a passing of the torch, it’s a rewriting of the flyweight record books. With every defense, he further distances himself from his peers and predecessors. As of July 2025, the argument is no longer whether Pantoja belongs in the GOAT conversation, but whether anyone can catch him as he continues to set the standard for greatness at 125 pounds.