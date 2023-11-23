Zion Williamson has only missed two games but the depth chart has been the true star through the first 15 games. Everyone on a minimum-level deal is giving the Pelicans max value.

The first month of the NBA season is in the books and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently fourth in games missed (56) so far this season, coming off a 2022-23 year with 220 total. They are a quarter of a way towards a full season's total just 18% of the way through the 2023-24 schedule yet somehow they have a winning record (8-7) on Thanksgiving Day. Thankfully for Willie Green and the front office, the Pelicans are getting maximum value out of their minimum-level contracts amid major injury woes.

Zion Williamson has only missed two games but the depth chart has been the true star through these first 15 games. Practically every small bet on a long-tenured journeyman recently drafted rookie, or two-way longshot deal has paid off handsomely. Williamson said after a big home win over the Sacramento Kings, “(The reserves) factored in a lot tonight. Those guys, they come to these games, and they stay ready. They always have an impact on the games, and what they did tonight doesn’t surprise me. If we want to be a great team, we need it from everybody.”

Recently drafted rookies make more money than end-of-the-bench veterans but the contracts are cost-controlled with favorable options. The front office is already feeling some sort of vindication for putting up with the critics. Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins are already stepping into starting five roles and showing they belong. Hawkins is on a historic shooting pace. Daniels and Herb Jones starting together to emphasize defense has even CJ McCollum contemplating the benefits of not breaking up that duo's opening minutes.

Pelicans subs amp up pressure, keep party going

Daniels and Hawkins stepping into more challenging roles and helping reel off some wins kept the Smoothie King Center faithful interested in a season that could have turned sour. Naji Marshall, who has been labeled the personification of a knife fight on the court, is back to bring some extra seasoning to the second unit. However, the return of Jose Alvarado brought a different kind of fiery spark to the team. The ‘give no mercy' attitude of the SKC amps up exponentially and seems to ripple down through the roster.

Coach Green admitted after the most recent win over the Kings, “(the bench production) was huge. Hawk (Hawkins), Naji (Marshall), Jose (Alvarado), Cody (Zeller), Larry (Nance Jr.) – those guys were awesome coming off the bench, giving us a huge lift. Their energy, getting deflections, getting steals, rebounding the ball; that’s what we’re going to need night-in night-out, and it was great to get those guys back and start getting a little healthy.”

Naji Marshall believes, “We are just a different team when we can bring that energy, that swagger. Knowing we are unstoppable on both ends of the floor. I think this homestand we showed that. We took one (loss) but I think how we bounced back and handled business, it's a testament to our work and what we are capable of.”

Two-way players Matt Ryan and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are playing well above their pay grades as well. Ryan's 47% shooting from beyond the three-point arc has practically won New Orleans a few games. Robinson-Earl has done well in the Nance Jr. role, pulling down eight offensive rebounds in six games. Having reserve players willing to chase hustle points and extra possessions is adding up to big wins for the Pelicans.

This edition of the Pelicans is capable of weathering storms. Green has proven a capable coach with skeleton-crew rosters available. It is a testament to the patient approach of the front office. Major changes or home run swings were not in the cards this summer, but they still found ways to shore up the roster.

Pelicans go from Plan A to over-zealous about Zeller

Hoping for a healthy season as Plan A and writing off the rest of the year if injuries hit was not an option. So the Pelicans went shopping for pieces that would best help the franchise evaluate the current core. For instance, Nance Jr.'s role as a change-of-pace power forward or small-ball five usually lets Jonas Valanciunas get a breather. But Nance Jr. is hurt. Cody Zeller, on a minimum level $3.1 million deal that is partially covered by the league, has been worth every penny as an insurance policy big man.

Zeller averages 8 minutes per night but his usage varies wildly. Some nights Zeller might get two minutes and no stats, while in others he is logging over 22 and posting a near double-double. The Indiana Hoosier product brings the same energy to each situation. Green said, “Cody has been great (for the locker room)…he understands what it takes to be a pro in the NBA…We're extremely blessed to have a veteran like Cody.”

For his $2 million cap hit the Pelicans are able to keep a rebounding big who sets elite screens on the court. The younger guys need that foundation to better develop their offensive games. Dyson gets cleaner pick-and-roll reads. Hawkins gets an extra few feet to fire away three-pointers. It has really made a difference in a variety of ways.

Green has some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. McCollum (lung), Larry Nance Jr. (rib), and Trey Murphy III (knee) are all expected back sooner rather than later. Ryan and Robinson-Earl could be squeezed out of the squad to no fault of their own. Daniels and Hawkins will likely take backseats to McCollum and Murphy. Marshall and Alvarado will appear in more cameo roles instead of being key 25+ minute contributors. Zeller will be again relegated to a more matchup-dependent option.

Those results are all fine. It was all part of the plan and why those players signed with the Pelicans. Those reserves took an opportunity and ran with it. The fact that everyone has had success is a sign that the culture and chemistry are structurally sound. The minimum-level guys have kept the season on track. Now it is up to the All-Stars to make sure this team reaches its full potential.