When the Los Angeles Sparks signed Stephanie Talbot as a free agent ahead of the 2023 WNBA season, they knew they were getting a player capable of doing multiple things on the court. She was coming off a pair of career seasons with the Seattle Storm and was one of the top free agents on the market.

What the Sparks didn't expect though was having to wait an entire year for Talbot to make her team debut. But that's what happened following an ACL injury while playing overseas in the offseason that sidelined Talbot for the duration of the 2023 season.

Talbot would have fit in perfectly with last year's squad, a group that had the talent to make the playoffs and her absence was felt. But nevertheless, she's fit in seamlessly with this young group, displaying her all-around game to the point where Sparks head coach Curt Miller referred to her as the ultimate utility player as per Em Adler of The Next.

For Talbot, taking on the role of the player who doesn't necessarily need to score the basketball to be effective came from an early age.

“I'm a good passer, I'm a good playmaker. . .I've been like that from a young age,” Talbot told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I'm a team-first player always which is not as common in the game these days. The game is evolving into a lot more of a one-on-one type of play so to have someone that's team-first, space the floor, cut when they need to, it's what I do.”

Stephanie Talbot’s game on display for Sparks and Australia



Stephanie Talbot has appeared in 32 games for the Sparks this WNBA season including ten starts. She's averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Her assist numbers are a career-high. She began the season off slowly as she worked her way back into game shape following her injury recovery.

But during a stretch at the beginning of July when she was put into the starting lineup, her value really started to shine. She had a four game stretch where she averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. She shot 38.9 percent from three-point range.

Arguably her best and most well-rounded game of the season came on July 5 during the Sparks’ win against the Las Vegas Aces when she put up 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists. But as effective as Talbot has been on the court at times, it’s her leadership role that she wants to continue to grow into.

“It’s probably not as much as it needs to be. In Australia I lead my club team and even with the national team I’m a leader on that team too,” Talbot said. “And I probably haven’t done that enough here and probably looking into next year it’s something I need to bring.”

Talbot’s first Olympics experience with the Australian national team was in 2020 in Tokyo. That team ended up losing in the quarterfinals to Team USA. She reprised her role for Australia at the recent 2024 Olympics, helping the team to a bronze medal finish.

In the bronze medal game against Belgium, Talbot’s all-around skill-set was on full display. She finished with six points, seven rebounds and four assists. In addition to her two Olympics go-rounds, she also played with Australia in various FIBA competitions.

Among the topics of conversation during the Olympics was the level of physicality in the WNBA compared to international competition. For Talbot, the physicality overseas is at a higher level than the WNBA.

“I think the international game is a lot more physical. So using that when I come over here allows me to be able to guard bigger players because I’m used to being a lot more physical,” Talbot said. “But the game here is definitely a lot faster and more athletic and super skilled. So definitely bringing that physicality to try and slow down some of these players.”

Stephanie Talbot wants to continue to build with Sparks



Talbot was set to hit unrestricted free agency this coming offseason, but she signed a one-year contract extension with the Sparks last month. The extension is for $125,000 and is guaranteed as per Spotrac.

As a versatile veteran with a dependable three-point shot, Talbot would have likely drawn plenty of interest on the free agent market. But instead, she wants to continue to build here with this group and an organization that’s believed in her.

“Just their belief and the trust they have in me,” Talbot said. “And just my own belief and trust in what they’re trying to do here.”

At this point in the season, the Sparks have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff competition. They have also clinched the best odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. But with a handful of games remaining, the Sparks still have an opportunity to continue to build and finish the season strong.

“I think the culture is great, the girls are awesome. . .wins and losses aside, it’s just the little things, the discipline and the consistency that we don’t quite have yet,” Talbot said. “If we can start putting four quarters together, being disciplined and consistent for four quarters like we show at times, then the wins will start to come.”