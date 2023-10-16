Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made surprise cameo appearances during last week's Pete Davidson-hosted SNL episode. Here's how it happened.

A last-minute cameo

According to Variety, the Swift and Kelce cameos were a last-minute occurrence. The couple was in New York City and wanted to drop in. Minutes before the SNL episode went live, the production team learned of their special guests.

“No one knew they were coming, and they contacted a few minutes before arrival at air time,” a source told Variety.

The very first sketch of the SNL episode after Davidson's cold open was about Swift and Kelce. They mimicked an NFL broadcast and their obsessions with the blossoming romance. At the very end of the sketch, Kelce appears as someone who “actually wants to talk about football.”

“The second [Kelce] walked in, they mentioned the sketch and he said he was happy to join,” the source added. “They were happy to jump into some parts of the show when asked.”

Later in the night, Swift appeared to introduce the second song performed by Ice Spice.

This was all done spontaneously and explains why neither Swift nor Kelce did that much on-camera.

“The audience was shocked when both appeared separately,” another source said.

“It was a fun, celebratory night,” a different insider noted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been the talk of pop culture for the past couple of months. From attending one's NFL games to no-showing the other's film premiere, all anyone can talk about is their romance. As SNL pointed out, that includes NFL broadcasts.