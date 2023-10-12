Many outlets are reporting on the “news” that Travis Kelce wasn't at his new girlfriend Taylor Swift's big movie premiere on Wednesday night. She rented out the AMC movie theater at LA's The Grove outdoor shopping complex for two thousand of her biggest fans, yet her boyfriend Travis Kelce was nowhere to be seen. How dare he?!

Is he allergic to popcorn? Does his mom Donna Kelce not allow him to see PG-13 rated movies yet? Did he have Kansas City ribs for lunch and he was worried about crop dusting the theater with BBQ farts? Is he sick of those Nicole Kidman AMC pre-movie ads? Or, or, just throwing this out there — was it possibly because he has a football game the very next night?!

In case my sarcasm wasn't clear, it's that last option. The fact that this even needed to be reported as a story is ridiculous. I only titled this article what I did to shame click baiters who've already clicked on numerous other similar headlines this morning.

Look, I'm all for this power couple relationship, and I personally enjoy all the Taylor Swift cutaways during national football telecasts — she's far more enjoyable to look at than Andy Reid. Although, side note: Andy Reid (Taylor's Version) would be a great reality show where the pop star makes over the football coach every week.

Where I think we may have gone too far in media coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is in expecting them to appear at each other's side for every event either of them attend. The only time you ever hear about an NFL star flying halfway across the country the night before a game is for the birth of his child. Similarly, a pop goddess ruling the free world right now can't be expected to go to every single football game her boyfriend is in, especially ones in places like Minnesota?!

How are her celebrity friends Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter supposed to even get to Minneapolis?

And another side note: how and why is Hugh Jackman part of Taylor's entourage? I get that he's friends with Ryan Reynolds, and not to be ageist, but if Taylor Swift ever invited me to sit in a football suite I wouldn't ask to bring my oldest, weirdest dad friend along too.

Anyway, I digress. The point is that if this long distance relationship is going to work, we can't expect too much from it. These are both busy, powerful people who can't just pause their professional lives at the drop of a hat to see each other. I live in Los Angeles about a half hour from the Grove AMC movie theater where Swift's movie premiered, and yet my wife and I haven't gone on a date there in at least the last ten years.

I'm not sure what point that proves exactly except that LA traffic is rough and we're due for a night out.

But back to Swift and Kelce, instead of looking for drama the next time Taylor isn't at Travis' niece's ballet recital, or Travis isn't on the red carpet for the premiere of Taylor's next Capital One commercial, let's all take a deep breath and check the calendar to see what other pivotal events might be happening in their independent lives first. And if your insatiable need for drama persists, tune in to Andy Reid (Taylor's Version), coming soon to Bravo!