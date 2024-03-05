‘The Bad Batch' Season 3 is tying it all up to Palpatine's Project Necromancer. Here's how the series will look back at Star Wars' most popular villain.
What was the season 3 about?
In the new season of ‘The Bad Batch,' the team faces tough challenges. They're trying hard to find Omega, who's in trouble at an Imperial lab. The group is split up, and they're in danger from every side. To survive, they have to team up with unlikely allies, go on dangerous missions, and use all their knowledge to escape from the Empire's control.
Things get even scarier as the danger grows. The Bad Batch must be clever and strong to stay alive in a galaxy ruled by a mean Empire. They'll face tough enemies and learn what it really means to be loyal and brave.
Basically, ‘The Bad Batch' 3 is going to be full of action, and perhaps, a little bit of Palpatine surprise too.
Palpatine's Project in The Bad Batch Season 3
Now, ‘The Bad Batch' season 3 takes fans deeper into Star Wars lore. The big revelation was the huge connection to The Rise of Skywalker with something called Project Necromancer. This secret plan by the Empire is important because it helps explain how Palpatine came back to life.
Omega, a character with special powers, is at the center of this discovery. Her strong connection to the Force, hinted by her high M-count, becomes really important in the experiments of Project Necromancer. As we learn more about Dr. Hemlock and his scary research, we also learn about Palpatine's plan to live forever.
Project Necromancer wasn't just something Palpatine thought of later. It was his idea even before he died. The series shows us his attempts to make clones and find the right body to come back to life. Omega becomes crucial in Hemlock's work because of her unique genes. As the experiments get more intense, Omega's life is in danger, and the fate of the Empire is tied to hers.
The Bad Batch Season 3 ending and The Rise of Skywalker
So if The Bad Batch 3 shows Palpatine's Project Necromancer, does that mean we already saw it end in The Rise of Skywalker?
For starters, the series is already deep into cloning, especially with Emperor Palpatine's involvement at Mount Tantiss. Palpatine's part usually means dark stuff, and Mount Tantiss is likely setting up his return. Just like in “The Rise of Skywalker.”
But here's the twist: The Rise of Skywalker happens almost 50 years after The Bad Batch Season 3 in the Star Wars timeline. At Mount Tantiss, the Empire seems to be making a clone for Palpatine's spirit to move into after he dies. Then, in Shadows of Tantiss, it's pretty clear this involves the young clone Omega and her genetic material.
Omega, a special clone, is at the center of this. She's vital to Palpatine's plan for Force-sensitive clones. But her story could end sadly, as the Empire still sees her as valuable.
At the end of ‘The Bad Batch' Season 3, we're seeing Palpatine's cloning project in full swing. It's the first time we've seen this before the original trilogy, making cloning seem like a long-term plan. Even more interesting, Palpatine's project will create Dathan – Rey's father – another important part of ‘The Rise of Skywalker.'
It's odd that the Empire would make a Palpatine clone who isn't Force-sensitive. the season 3 explains that this is normal with cloning, and the Empire was trying to change it. This is where Dathan comes in.
But “The Rise of Skywalker” confirms that Omega's genetic material won't be used to make clones of Palpatine. This means “The Bad Batch” Season 3 won't end with Omega as an Empire prisoner. But what will happen to her? The Empire might stop chasing her only if she dies or fakes her own death. “The Bad Batch” Season 3's ending might not be as clear as we think.
As “The Bad Batch” reveals more about Project Necromancer, it also sheds light on characters like Rey. Each new detail strengthens the connection between the series and the larger Star Wars story. Fans can look forward to Season 3 uncovering even more secrets about Palpatine and his dark legacy.