For decades, the Miami Heat have been a force in the Eastern Conference. This is mainly due to the fact that Pat Riley and their front office have been able to lure All-Star after All-Star in pursuit of championships. They did so with LeBron James and Chris Bosh during 2010 free agency, as well as in 2019 when they signed Jimmy Butler.

Even though they had to earn a spot in the playoffs via the play-in tournament last season, the Heat still proved to be title contenders. Coming up just short of winning their fourth title, it seemed destined that Damian Lillard would be heading to South Beach in what would have been the summer's biggest trade.

Free agency came, then Summer League in Las Vegas passed, and then things were quiet across the league during the month of August. Well, it is now the end of September and we finally have answer on where Lillard will be playing during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately for Heat fans, their dreams of Butler and Lillard chasing a championship were a mere fantasy.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was the Milwaukee Bucks that struck gold by convincing the Trail Blazers to trade their superstar. In a trade package revolving around two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and draft compensation, the Bucks have now formed one of the league's best trios with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Lillard. This massive trade also involved the Phoenix Suns and it's a deal that has a lot of implications for the Blazers, Bucks and Suns.

Speaking of the Blazers, they enter what looks to be a daunting rebuild with young, athletic talents such as Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson as their focal points. In South Beach, there are now questions being asked by Heat fans regarding Riley's ability to still lead the team's front office after failing to trade for Lillard, something that seemed like a given all throughout the offseason.

It's clear to see why Miami's fans would be so upset, as players like Lillard do not become available on the trade block every day. Seeing as he wanted to be traded to the Heat and no other team was able to strike a deal for months, this seemed like the organization's war to lose.

Even though they have lost this battle for Lillard, the war to compete for a title is not over for the Heat. Butler still remains on this roster, as does All-Star center Bam Adebayo, and Riley may still have one trick up his sleeve to be involved in this Lillard blockbuster trade after all.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Blazers traded Lillard to the Bucks and the Suns were also involved in this deal, sending former first overall pick Deandre Ayton to Portland to help facilitate the trade. As previously mentioned, the Bucks gave up Holiday in this blockbuster deal for Lillard and the veteran guard is the key to the Heat getting what they need this offseason.

Jrue Holiday on Miami's radar?

The Heat have been searching for a new point guard this offseason after Gabe Vincent decided to depart for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they still have Kyle Lowry, he seemed to play a lot better in a sixth man role for the organization and has not looked like the All-Star Miami signed him to be a few years back.

It's certainly a possibility for Lowry, or even Tyler Herro, to be the team's starting point guard on opening night, but why not take a shot at an experienced, proven champion like Jrue Holiday? He can be a key secondary star on offense and on the defensive side of things, Holiday has been called the best perimeter defender by many across the league.

Regardless of who comes and goes every season, one thing that always remains constant about the Heat is their effort and intensity. They've always been a strong defensive team and Miami is very picky about who they add to their roster. The culture this organization has established through the years is amongst the best in the league, which is why they only pursue players who are willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the team.

This is exactly who Holiday is, as he's been willing to adjust his game in recent years in order to make his team as good as they can be. Holiday fit in perfectly alongside Giannis and Middleton in Milwaukee, which is why he would fit in well alongside Butler and Adebayo.

In fact, the Heat appear to be on the list of teams who could show interest in the veteran now that the Trail Blazers have the final say on his whereabouts. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, teams like Miami, the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors could all be suitors for Holiday in the aftermath of this blockbuster trade involving Lillard.

It's worth noting that all three teams were said to be in the bidding for Lillard when he first requested a trade from the Blazers over the summer.

After not talking with Portland for numerous weeks leading up to Wednesday's trade, could the Heat swoop in and actually add Holiday ahead of training camp?

How the Heat can pursue Jrue Holiday

The path to the Heat potentially trading for Holiday is not simple whatsoever. There obstacles to tackle financially, as the veteran is set to make $36.8 million this upcoming season, and the Heat have not been on talking terms with the Blazers.

There was hardly any communication past July in terms of Miami pursuing Lillard and if they couldn't put together a good enough trade package before, how could the Heat possibly do so now?

On the other side of things, Holiday's contract is just about $9 million less than Lillard's, plus the Heat can still deal some future draft assets to Portland. As a result of trading their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the earliest Miami could potentially send an unprotected first-round pick to the Blazers is in 2027, that is assuming their pick in 2025 conveys.

Obviously, either Kyle Lowry's or Tyler Herro's contract would need to be traded if the Heat were to acquire Holiday from the Trail Blazers. Keeping both players isn't an option, as Miami would have to match Holiday's contract in a trade. If they were to part ways with Lowry and draft compensation, this leaves about $7 million that the Heat would still need to try and move. Caleb Martin would seem like the obvious choice to be moved, but Miami has not shown a willingness to include him in any offers this offseason.

This leaves Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. as the team's only other assets. Even if they are pursuing Holiday as their backup plan for missing out on Lillard now, the Heat are still running into the same problems of coming up with value in a deal.

Whether or not the Heat look to get involved in this blockbuster Lillard trade is yet to be seen. While adding Holiday would not form a flashy “Big 3” in Miami, they could instanly create the best two-way trio in the entire league with the former Bucks guard filling an obvious need for them at the point guard position.