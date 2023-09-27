The Portland Trail Blazers just traded superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-way trade between the Trail Blazers, Bucks, and Phoenix Suns. This news is devastating for the Miami Heat, who were the leading team in the Lillard trade rumors for much of the offseason until now.

In the trade, the Bucks get Damian Lillard while the Blazers acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Tuomani Camara, and a 2029 first-round pick from the Bucs. The Suns get Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen, per Shams Charania.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Not only did the Heat lose out on Lillard, but they lost him to one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. Damian Lillard will team up with Giannis instead of Jimmy Butler. The Bucks shockingly lost to playoff Jimmy and the Heat in Round 1 of the playoffs earlier this year, but will look to get revenge with Lillard on their team.

Jimmy Butler has already responded to the trade with a post saying the NBA should “look into” the Bucks for tampering.

Heat fans also reacted to the trade, with many feeling devastated after losing out at a chance to bring in the Trail Blazers star.

RECOMMENDED

NBA players are in shock after Damian Lillard gets traded from Blazers to Bucks in three-team deal

Anthony Riccobono ·

Damian Lillard breaks silence on Blazers after blockbuster trade to Bucks

Brett Siegel ·

3 reasons why Blazers must trade Jrue Holiday after Damian Lillard blockbuster

DJ Foster ·

 

After Portland missed the playoffs the past two seasons, Lillard is looking at a fresh start on a contender with the Bucks. Until this point, Lillard has spent his entire 11-year career with the Trail Blazers. The addition of Lillard will give the Bucks' odds at winning a title a major boost as the Bucks seek their second title win in the Giannis-era.