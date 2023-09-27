The Portland Trail Blazers just traded superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-way trade between the Trail Blazers, Bucks, and Phoenix Suns. This news is devastating for the Miami Heat, who were the leading team in the Lillard trade rumors for much of the offseason until now.

In the trade, the Bucks get Damian Lillard while the Blazers acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Tuomani Camara, and a 2029 first-round pick from the Bucs. The Suns get Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson and Grayson Allen, per Shams Charania.

Full trade, per sources:

– Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 first-round Bucks pick and Bucks pick swap

– Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, Grayson Allen https://t.co/56I888abMs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

Not only did the Heat lose out on Lillard, but they lost him to one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. Damian Lillard will team up with Giannis instead of Jimmy Butler. The Bucks shockingly lost to playoff Jimmy and the Heat in Round 1 of the playoffs earlier this year, but will look to get revenge with Lillard on their team.

Jimmy Butler has already responded to the trade with a post saying the NBA should “look into” the Bucks for tampering.

Heat fans also reacted to the trade, with many feeling devastated after losing out at a chance to bring in the Trail Blazers star.

“Damian Lillard has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks” Heat fans rn pic.twitter.com/is5h3kxXfi — Brzy💔 (@HoodiBrzy) September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard to the Bucks is a NIGHTMARE scenario for the Miami Heat I am sick to my stomach — AB (@aburnshoops) September 27, 2023

Miami heat fans taking the Damian Lillard to the bucks news pic.twitter.com/qLOT4Xvauf — TEGI (@TegiOfficial) September 27, 2023

After Portland missed the playoffs the past two seasons, Lillard is looking at a fresh start on a contender with the Bucks. Until this point, Lillard has spent his entire 11-year career with the Trail Blazers. The addition of Lillard will give the Bucks' odds at winning a title a major boost as the Bucks seek their second title win in the Giannis-era.