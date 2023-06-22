It's not new knowledge that The Simpsons can predict the future. From the Trump presidency to smart watches to Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, the long running sitcom has predicted it all. This time around, The Hollywood Reporter noticed another parallel in an episode from 2005 to the ongoing investigation of OceanGate's Titan sub that went missing after intending to view the sunken Titanic.

In Season 17, Episode 10: “Homer’s Paternity Coot” which aired in September of 2005, it replicates a similar situation to the Titan sub emergency. In the episode, Homer believes a man named Mason Fairbanks to be his long-lost biological father. From there, he and Fairbanks go on an underwater search in submersibles much like the ones that went to view the Titanic.

While searching for treasure in a sunken ship called Piso Mojado, Homer gets trapped in coral and his oxygen levels dip. The main Simpson loses consciousness, but wakes up in a hospital three days later in fine health. This debacle closely follows what occurred in June 2023.

OceanGate's Titan sub went missing after almost two hours of going to search the Titanic. The sub, carrying five passengers, lost contact with the company and has since been missing. The sub set out June 19 with 96 hours of oxygen and still had not been located as of June 22.

At this point, the search has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air was assumed to run out, but the mission remains a search-and-rescue operation. It's possible that if the passengers took measures to conserve breathable air, the air supply could be extended slightly. As of now, the U.S. Coast Guard shared an update where they found debris located near the Titanic, but there hasn't been any indication if it was from the Titan.