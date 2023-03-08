Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yu Ji. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat Yu Ji Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face Yu Ji in the mission “Decisive Battle for Guandu”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. After finishing this fight, you will immediately enter the next fight: The Evil Embodiment of Qi

Yu Ji Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Yu Ji

Icicles Yu Ji will shoot icicles at the player. These can either be fast icicles or slow ones. The player can dodge these icicles. They can also parry them.

Charge Yu Ji will take a low stance before dashing forward and attacking the player. The player can dodge or block this attack. They can also parry it.

Toxic Orbs Yu Ji will shoot various poison orbs at the player. These leave behind pools of poison on the ground. The player can dodge these orbs. They should also take care not to step on the poison pools.

Lightning Yu Ji will shoot fast traveling electricity forward. Players can dodge or parry this attack.

Energy ball Yu Ji will float in the air while gathering energy. He will then shoot a ball of red energy at the player. The player can dodge or block this energy ball. They can also parry it and return it to Yu Ji, dealing Spirit Gauge damage.

Rock Burst Yu Ji will summon rocks that burst from the ground. He can use this attack multiple times in a row. The player can block or dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Spin Attack Yu Ji will jump a little into the air before performing a triple-spin attack. Players can dodge or block all three attacks. They can also parry them.

Sword Dash Yu Ji will float in the air while holding his sword above him. He will then charge the player. The player can dodge or block this attack. They can also parry it to deal a good amount of Spirit Gauge damage.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Yu Ji is very fast, and so are his attacks. He can quickly chain one attack with another, sometimes even performing multiple at the same time. As such, players must always keep a close eye on what attacks Yu Ji will use next. Parrying his Fatal Striles is very effective here, as that is going to be your main way of whittling down his Spirit Gauge. Once it is depleted, players can then counter with their own Fatal Strike, which should take off a good chunk of Yu Ji’s health. It’s good to also be fast on your feet, as it would allow you to easily dodge Yu Ji’s attacks.

Yu Ji Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Yu Ji

Random pieces from the Evil Taoist Set Evil Taoist Headpiece Evil Taoist Cloak Evil Taoist Bracelets Evil Taoist Leglets



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat Yu Ji. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.