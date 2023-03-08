Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat the Embodiment of Demonic Qi. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

How To Beat the Embodiment of Demonic Qi Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide

Players will face the Embodiment of Demonic Qi in the mission “Decisive Battle of Guandu.” This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. It is also a continuation of the Yu Ji boss fight.

Embodiment of Demonic Qi Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of the Embodiment of Demonic Qi

Ground Clap The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will start he fight with this attack. It will charge up energy before clapping, dealing AOE damage to the arena. The player can dodge this by staying away from the AOE area.

Sword Swipe The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will summon various large swords before swinging multiple times at the player. The player can dodge these swings. They can also parry this attack.

Dragon Slam The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will slam its body onto the arena after lifting off for a little while. The player must dodge to avoid taking damage.

Dragon Charge The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will charge forward while spinning after a quick windup. The player can dodge to avoid taking damage. They can also parry this attack.

Tail Slam The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will slam its tail onto the ground. The player can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Wing Attack The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will swipe at the player using one of its wings after pulling one wing back. The player can dodge this attack, or try to parry it.

Energy Ball The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will charge up a red energy ball, which will then shoot at the player. The player can dodge this attack, or parry it to return it to The Embodiment of Demonic Qi.

Toxic Pillars The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will summon poison pillars that move forward, leaving behind poison pools. The player must keep their distance from the pillars, as they can get poisoned by it.

Wing Charge The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will fly above the area before diving at the player with a glowing red wing. The player can parry this attack to deal huge amounts of Spirit Gauge damage.

Mouth Attack The Embodiment of Demonic Qi will fly in the sky before slithering on the arena floor and attacking with its head. The player must parry this attack, or else they will suffer huge amounts of damage. Parrying it will instead deal Spiritual Gauge damage to The Embodiment of Demonic Qi.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This boss fight is the largest in all of Wo Long, and it may also be one of its hardest ones. The large scale of The Embodiment of Demonic Qi’s attacks, as well as the swiftness that it has, can prove difficult to fight against. However, if the player focuses on not getting hit either by dodging or parrying, various windows of opportunities will arise. This will allow the player to get some hits in on The Embodiment of Demonic Qi, eventually letting them do a Fatal Strike on it. As long as the player themselves do not get hit by the Fatal Strike, they should be able to beat this boss.

As with most large bosses, the Embodiment of Demonic has huge windups and huge animation locks after attacking. Knowing when to take advantage of these animation locks, and when to disengage and defend is key in this fight. The player must take care not to be too greedy, and to just wait out attacks. They can also bring in Reinforcements to help out in this fight, so this should make it even easier.

Embodiment of Demonic Qi Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating the Embodiment of Demonic Qi

Random pieces from the Heishan Bandit set Heishan Bandit Bandana Heishan Bandit Garb Heishan Bandit Bracers Heishan Bandit Footwear

Random pieces from the Dread Star of Hejian set Dread Star of Hejian Helmet Dread Star of Hejian Armor Dread Star of Hejian Gauntlets Dread Star of Hejian Greaves



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide on how to beat the Embodiment of Demonic Qi. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.