Published November 29, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 4 min read

In Pokémon games, you can always catch legendaries that are waiting for you as part of your journey. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we’ll teach you how to catch Wo-Chien, one of the four Ruinous Pokémon.

Who are the Ruinous Pokémon?

The four Ruinous Pokémon are Wo-Chien (dark and grass type), Chien-Pao (dark and ice type), Ting-Lu (dark and ground type), and Chi-Yu (dark and fire type). These four can be quite a handful to catch as you’ll need to find all Ominous Stakes that you’ll need to remove to unseal their shrines.

Where can I find their shrines?

You can get help finding the shrines of each by completing the History track in the Academy with the history teacher, Raifort.

Need help with the exam? Here are the answers to the history track:

History Midterm

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region?

Answer: The Great Crater of Paldea What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

Answer: Treasure How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

Answer: Approximately 2,000 years ago How many years ago was this academy built?

Answer: 805 years ago Those seeking _______ need to look no further than the oranges of Paldea.

Answer: Knowledge

History Final

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?

Answer: Area Zero How many years ago was this academy founded?

Answer: 805 years ago Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairytale about the four treasures?

Answer: A folding fan Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?

Answer: Heath How many years ago did Professor Sada invent Tera Orbs?

Answer: 10 years ago

Upon completing the history midterm and final, Raifort will mark the locations of these four shrines on your map. Talk to her in the Academy’s lobby standing on the side of the main door.

How do I open the shrine?

You will need to find all Ominous Stakes for the shrines to open. For Wo-Chien, you’ll need to find all eight (8) Purple Ominous Stakes and pull it from the ground. Listed below are the different locations for you to visit:

South of Lost Platos, at the top of a hill in South Province (Area One)

Northeast of Los Platos and East of the Pokémon Center outside of Mesagoza, at the corner of a plateau in South Province (Area One)

Los Platos in South Province (Area One), at the top of the spiral plateau

Right next to a bridge leading to South Province (Area Three) close to Mesagoza

Southwest of South Province (Area Five), at the edge of a cliff overlooking South Province (Area One)

After exiting east of Mesagoza, continue heading east through South Province (Area Three) up a rocky hill

South of Artazon (East) Pokémon Center at the top of a dirt hill

Northern tip of South Province (Area Three) overlooking East Province (Area One)

Release all these Purple Ominous Stakes successfully and you’ll open the Purple Shrine in South Province (Area One).

How to catch Wo-Chien?

Before heading out to catch Wo-Chien, you should turn off the autosave feature and save manually. If you fail to catch Wo-Chien by knocking it out, you can just simply restart the game and try again.

Wo-Chien will be at level 60, it is a dark and grass type, making it weak against fire, bug, fairy, and fighting. Make sure to keep this in mind so you wouldn’t knock out this Ruinous Pokémon. You can use False Swipe to make sure that it has 1 HP left even after a critical hit and bring a decent amount of Ultra Balls and Timer Balls as well.

After successfully catching Wo-Chien, you now have one of the Ruinous Pokémon in your arsenal.

There are three more Ruinous Pokémon waiting to be discovered and caught in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon SV Guides like How to Catch Wo-Chien on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!