On the August 8, 2023 presentation of Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company Inc. shared that it will be running a special event called “Get Mew and Mewtwo” where you can obtain a free Mew with a random Tera type via a Mystery Gift Code and Mewtwo via a Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. It sounds easy but capturing the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo may be daunting for some Trainers out there. So, we have gathered all the information we know to help you conquer Mewtwo in the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle for the latest Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet.

How to Beat Mewtwo in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle

As a Pokemon fan since Generation 1, you surely would remember the epic moment when you catch your own Mewtwo in Cerulean Cave, and the moment you finally catch Mewtwo, you instantly add it to your team because why not? He's a Legendary Pokemon with amazing moves and stats. Fast forward 9 generations, and you now get a chance to capture yourself your own Terastalizing Mewtwo and we will help you breeze through this challenge. There are a few steps you would need to accomplish in order to do so.

Preparing for your Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle

In normal Pokemon Tera Raid Battle situations, you will need to place your strongest, most effective Pokemon into battle, especially for 7 Star Battles that have the Mightiest Marks. To get through this hump, make sure that you participate in all the preceding Tera Raid Battles like the currently running Scizor, Hydreigon, and Blissey raids from August 9 to 17 and a rerun on September 1 to 17, 2023. Stack yourself up with tera shards, EXP boosts, stat boosts, and items that you can fully utilize during the battle.

Mewtwo's Moveset

There are no confirmed details for the upcoming raid battle with Mewtwo. So far, we know that Mewtwo will have a Mightiest Mark and will be a 7 Star Tera Raid Battle but other than that, we can only speculate based on experience in the previous generations what his Ability and moves this Legendary Pokemon will yield.

Possible Moves:

Amnesia

Focus Blast

Calm Mind

Recover

Fire Blast

Nasty Plot

Psystrike

Aura Sphere

Shadow Ball

Thunder

Psychic

Possible Ability:

Pressure – Increases the amount of PP used per move

Unnerve – Disables the uses of berries

Possible Tera Type:

Psychic

Conquering the Legendary Pokemon

For this specific Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, Mew will receive a special boost to its stat if used for the Mewtwo battle. When you enter this Pokemon, you will receive a 50% boost on your HP, 20% on all other stats, as well as having your IVs dialed up to 6. This makes Mew one of the best choices to use for this particular battle. Although, make sure that you keep in mind the following details on how to maximize the effectiveness of Mew in the battle.

Mew

Suggested Tera Type: Dark

Suggested Nature: Modest (Sp. Attack Up, Attack Down)

Suggested EV Spread: HP 252, Sp. Attack 252, Sp. Defense 4

Preferred Ability: Synchronize

Held Item Recommendation: Shell Bell

Recommended Move Set: Dark Pulse, Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, and a move of your choice that can combo with the initial moves

If you haven't claimed your free Mew with a random Tera type, make sure that you use the Mystery Gift Code GETY0URMEW. In case you don't know how to use this or haven't received the other current Mystery Gift Code items yet, make sure to check out our complete list of freebies that you can in the latest Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet.

For the sequence of moves, increase the Sp. Attack of Mew even further by using Nasty Plot while reducing Mewtwo's Sp. Defense with Acid Spray. After you have successfully done those, you may spam Dark Pulse to hit Mewtwo hard. Make sure to be careful in Terastalizing to win this battle.

The 7 Star Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle will run from September 1, 2023, to September 17, 2023. Mew, on the other hand, can be claimed until September 18, 2023. Make sure to make the most out of the Get Mew and Mewtwo event and have a #MyVeryOwnMew experience while you're at it. This will definitely be a great challenge to Pokemon Masters, old or new so be prepared when the time comes.

Best of luck, Trainers!