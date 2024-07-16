There are dozens of touchdown celebrations to perform in College Football 25, but not everyone will know how to perform them. Furthermore, the Colorado Buffaloes have their own unique celebration. Overall, the game features over 25 different ways to show off your accomplishments. Therefore, we listed them all below for your convenience.

All College Football 25 Touchdown Celebrations & How To Activate Them

Overall, College Football 25 players can use the following celebrations when scoring a touchdown:

Celebration Name Button Input (PS5/XSX) Jacked RS Down Ice in My Veins RS Left Shoot the Arrow RS Right Vibes RS Up Cross Up RS Right + L1/LB Head Swag RS Left + L1/LB I Can't Hear You RS Right + L2/LT Little Baby RS Right + R2/RT Mic Drop RS Down + R1/RB

On his Head RS Down + R2/RT Point to Fans RS Up + R1/RB Put Em to Sleep RS Left + R2/RT Salute or Show The Ice (Colorado Exclusive) RS Left + R1/RB Strike a Pose RS Left + L2/LT

The King RS Down + L2/LT TigerSwag RS Up + L2/LT Wave Goodbye RS Up + R2/RT

Who Cares RS Up + L1/LB

Additionally, College Football 25 features various other animations for other actions like first downs and interceptions.

All First Down Celebrations in College Football 25

Name Button Input (PS5/XSX) Jacked RS Down Shake it Off RS Left Signal It RS Up Touch em Up RS Right

All Interception Celebrations in College Football 25

Name Button Input (PS5/XSX) Head Swag RS Left Strapped RS Down Wave Goodbye RS Up Why You Throwing It My Way RS Right

How Do You perform Celebrations in College Football 25?

Players can only celebrate in College Football 25 after completing a certain action on the field (Touchdown, First Down, Interception). When you complete one of these three actions, the game will give you a Celebrate prompt. It's during this brief window that you can perform any of the celebrations in each category.

However, not every action unlocks every Celebration. For example, you can only perform the “Why You Throwing It My Way” celebration after completing an interception. Likewise, the Touch em Up celebration can only be activated after first downs.

And then there's the Colorado exclusive celebration, which can only be performed after scoring a TD with the Buffaloes. In order to use this one, you'll need to play as the Buffaloes and score a TD with one of their highly rated players.

Overall, that wraps up our guide on all celebrations in College Football 25 and how to perform them. We hope you have fun flexing on others online, or in your own Dynasty Mode. Whether you're up 73-0, or you're a #1 team getting destroyed by Kennesaw State, you always have to take time to brag your accomplishments.

