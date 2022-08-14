Cult of the Lamb Ritual Bug: How to fix the Ritual Bug

Cult of the Lamb Ritual Bug has been a pain for many Shepherds, and they are looking for how to fix the ritual bug plaguing their cults.

Cult of the Lamb is a fantastic game, but it has flaws that keep it from being perfect. One of these is the ritual bug, and players are looking for solutions on how to fix this ritual bug. It’s a bug that makes one of the things that make Cult of the Lamb unique, game-breaking.

The Ritual bug happens randomly, and it seems to affect any kind of ritual available for the player. When the Ritual Bug happens, either the followers or the player ends up stuck in place following the animation of a ritual, preventing the player to continue playing.

Multiple players have gone to Reddit and the Steam forums seeking answers and solutions. Some even recorded videos of their gameplay to show the bug in action. It also appears that the bug affects all platforms that Cult of the Lamb is on.

At this point, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Massive Monster has acknowledged the bug and has promised a fix soon.

The bad news is, as of version 1.0.1, there isn’t any fix for the Cult of the Lamb Ritual Bug. However, you can do something to get past the bug when it happens. Simply save the game and go back to the main menu. This will have you get past the ritual bug, get the effects of the ritual, and continue playing as if nothing happened. With this refresh, the game will acknowledge that you did the ritual and will take away all the resources used and the player will still enjoy the benefits of the ritual.

However, it appears that any ritual-related quest cannot be completed if the player’s save is affected by the Ritual Bug, which makes this completely game-breaking and would prevent the affected player from progressing further. Hopefully, when a fix is finally available, it won’t require us to have a fresh install or fresh new game, since a lot of us are already far into our saves that asking us to restart from scratch would hurt a lot.