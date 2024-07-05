Activision continues its creative collaborations with notable brands, launching a new promotion with Trident Gum to deliver exclusive in-game rewards to players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This campaign runs concurrently with a similar initiative featuring Pringles, both aimed at enhancing the gaming experience with unique rewards not available through standard gameplay or purchases.

Unlocking Trident Gum Rewards In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The exclusive Trident Gum rewards in Modern Warfare 3 are accessible through a series of straightforward steps, starting with the purchase of specially branded Trident Gum products. These products are available only in select countries and prominently feature Call of Duty promotional branding.

Here’s how players can access their rewards:

Purchase Specially Marked Trident Gum: Look for Trident Gum bottles featuring the Call of Duty promotion, available in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama.

Scan the QR Code: Under the cap of the Trident Gum bottle, find a QR code. Players should scan this code with their smartphone.

Register on the CoD Website: Scanning the QR code will redirect players to the Call of Duty website where they need to complete the registration process.

Receive Your Code via Email: After registration, a unique code will be sent to the email address provided.

Redeem Your Code: Go to callofduty.com/redeem to enter the code. Players should restart the game to receive their rewards.

Exclusive Rewards Offered

Participating in this Trident Gum promotion allows players to unlock several exclusive rewards that enhance both their gameplay experience and aesthetic customization options:

30 Minutes of 2XP: This bonus doubles the experience points for thirty minutes, helping players advance quicker.

“TRD-X” Weapon Blueprint (Ram-7 weapon): This exclusive blueprint provides a customized Ram-7, adding powerful new capabilities.

“Trident-X Bottle” Weapon Charm: A unique charm that players can attach to their weapons, indicating their participation in the Trident promotion.

Unlocking Exclusive Call Of Duty Rewards With Pringles And Trident Promotions

The dual promotions with Trident Gum and Pringles underline Activision’s strategy to merge consumer brand engagement with interactive gaming experiences. These collaborations provide tangible benefits to players, such as exclusive in-game items and experience boosts, while promoting brand visibility and consumer interaction.

The geographical focus of the Trident promotion targets players in regions where both Call of Duty and Trident Gum are popular, enhancing local engagement and potentially boosting brand sales. This targeted approach ensures that the promotion resonates with the specific gaming community and consumer base in those areas.

The ongoing collaborations between Activision and brands like Trident Gum represent a dynamic evolution in marketing within the gaming industry. For fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, these promotions offer a novel way to collect exclusive items and boost their gaming experience. As these types of marketing collaborations continue to gain momentum, players can look forward to more innovative opportunities that combine their love of gaming with everyday consumer products. Be sure to follow the outlined steps correctly to maximize your enjoyment of these unique Trident Gum rewards and enhance your Call of Duty gameplay.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming