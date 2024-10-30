Super Mario Party Jamboree features 20 playable characters, but you can get two more, Pauline and Ninji, almost instantly. Unlocking these characters takes no time, and once you get them, you have them forever. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get Pauline and Ninji to join the party.

How Do You Get Pauline and Ninji in Super Mario Party Jamboree?

To get Pauline & Ninji, you must find them while in the Hot Air Balloon that floats over the Party Plaza. Use the left control stick to enter a camera mode that allows you to zoom in and look around the area.

Where to Find Pauline

To find Pauline, search in the area between the Mini-Game Bay and Mario Party Island to see Pauline on an island by herself. She’ll be glowing, and if you zoom in, you should see her. Once she’s in your sights, a button prompt will appear, letting you unlock her character.

Pauline originally appeared in the original Donkey Kong Arcade Game. She was the OG damsel in distress before Peach got kidnapped for 20+ games in a row. But Pauline played a bigger role in Super Mario Odyssey, serving as the Mayor of New Donk City. Since then, we’ve seen her appear in various Mario games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Where to find Ninji

You can find Ninji in between the Mario Party Island and the Rhythm Kitchen. He’ll stand atop an island that’s almost directly behind the rhythm kitchen. Like Pauline, zoom in on his character, and you’ll unlock him instantly.

This little creature has appeared in many Mario games over the years, but his first appearance wasn’t even in a Mario game. Ninji first appeared in Doki Doki Panic, an NES Platformer that released in Japan. The game was eventually brought into the U.S., but not before it was changed to include Mario characters and become Super Mario Bros. 2. Since then, he’s appeared in various Mario games and products.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get Pauline and Ninji in Super Mario Party Jamboree. We hope you have lots of fun playing with both characters as you end friendships in the latest Mario Party Game. Furthermore, feel free to check out the full roster of characters. Additionally, learn more about the game’s Jamboree Buddy system, which can help you take the upper hand in a game.

