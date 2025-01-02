The Brawl Stars Pizza Planet event is here, where players can get Pizza Slices and use them to earn some sweet rewards. From Skins to icons, to cosmetics and even a whole new brawler, this limited-time event will get you plenty of rewards if you participate. Furthermore, there's several ways to earn these Pizza Slices. Without further ado, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Pizza Planet event in Brawl Stars.

How Do You Get Pizza Slices in Brawl Stars During the Pizza Planet Event?

Players have numerous methods of getting Pizza Slices in Brawl Stars:

Win Games in Scoreboard Event Contests

Complete Special Quests

Get Free Slices daily from the Pizza Planet daily delivery, or Main Shop

Reveal new prizes in the Prize Shop to earn a small amount of slices

Firstly, players can earn Slices throughout the event from playing in the Scoreboard Event Contest. If you're new to Brawl Stars, these contests provide more rewards to players who, at the very least, compete in the event. However, the better you perform, the more likely you are to receive more slices at the end. Therefore, only compete when you feel ready to sweat for some slices.

Another way to earn slices is by completing special quests, available in the quest menu. If you've run out of tokens, or don't feel like playing in the contest, you can focus your efforts on completing these quests.

And with no effort, you can earn free slices every day throughout the event. In the Shop, there's a Pizza Planet Calendar which rewards you with free slices everyday. If you earn each reward to the end, you'll receive a free Surge Buzz LightYear Skin. Lastly, just revealing new deals and prizes in the Pizza Planet Prize Shop rewards with you slices. You do not receive much, but it definitely adds up over time.

How to Purchase Items with Pizza Slices in Brawl Stars

When you've collected enough Pizza Slices, check out the Pizza Planet Shop. You'll spend your hard-earned slices here on Mega-Packs and more. These offer various rewards like skins, icons, pins, sprays, and more. Additionally, this shop offers one free reward for you to pick up every day.

Furthermore, Meeple, the newest Epic Brawler, is coming to the game on January 9th, 2025. You'll be able to earn him via the normal methods. However, if you save enough slices, you can earn him for free. Therefore, save your slices if you want to grab this free brawler.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Pizza Planet event in Brawl Stars. We wish you luck in trying to earn as much as you can in the coming weeks. In the meanwhile, check out the newest rewards for Season 34.

