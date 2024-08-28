In order to fight the Yellow Wind Sage in Black Myth Wukong, the player must get both the Sternness of Stone and Keenness of Tiger. However, Chapter 3 offers a wide variety of locations to explore and bosses to fight. Players might not know where exactly to look, and who exactly to fight. Therefore, we listed how you can find the Sternness of Stone in Black Myth Wukong below.

How Do You Get The Sternness of Stone in Black Myth Wukong?

To get the Sternness of Stone in Black Myth Wukong, players must defeat the Stone Vanguard, located in Fright Cliff. There are different ways you can reach this boss:

Spawn at the Rock Crash Platform Shrine and head to the right

Spawn at the Rockrest Flat Shrine and head to the left (There is an archway to the left of where you spawn that leads to the battlefield)

I prefer the former because there are no enemies to move past and you’ll immediately see the Stone Vanguard. Furthermore, defeating him also earns you 1652 XP, 1366 Will, a Mind Core, and two Yaoguai cores.

How to Defeat the Stone Vanguard in Black Myth Wukong

Before we explain how you can fight Stone Vanguard on your own, there’s another method to fighting him that doesn’t require you to do anything at all. Throughout chapter three, there are six Buddha Eyes players can collect. When you’ve collected all six, go ahead and enter the Arena with the Stone Vanguard, but take the entrance from the Rockrest Flat Shrine route instead.

Within this location is another rock with a unique shape. Here, you can deliver all six Buddha Eyes and summon Shigandang, another boss. While Shigandang is pretty tough, you can have him fight the Stone Vanguard, weakening both bosses. Then, feel free to fight the weakened victor. If you use this strategy, try to save most of your mana, medicines, or abilities for the final part.

But if you’ve already engaged the Stone Vanguard in Combat, he’s not too difficult.

The Stone Vanguard is a tanky boss but his attack set is a bit more predictable and easier to dodge than other bosses. However, you want to watch out for some of these moves which might catch you off guard:

The Stone Vanguard sometimes spawns mini rock guais that explode if they make contact with you

He also has multiple attacks that cover an entire area (one that covers a cone-shaped area in front, and another with a circular blast radius)

Furthermore, Stone Vanguard can also leap, helping him cover the distance between you and him. The important thing here is to dodge just before he lands, or run away and dodge backwards. This four-legged creature also comes with some other moves, including a basic swing attack followed by a bigger hit.

Feel free to go all out with your spells and Transformations, since Stone Vanguard is just a one-stage boss. If you’ve already defeated the Tiger Vanguard, you’ll earn a powerful Spell called a Pluck of Many. Definitely use that along with immobilize to really deal some damage. Plus, if you’ve unlocked the Wandering Wight Spirit, make sure to equip it for a defensive boost and a powerful ability.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get the Sternness of Stone in Black Myth Wukong. We hope it helps you figure out what you need to do to reach the end of the level. Check out some of our other guides on how to get materials like Silk and more.

