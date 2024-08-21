You can use Silk in Black Myth Wukong to craft different pieces of armor, but how exactly do you get it? If you’re like me and several other players, you probably had everything you needed to craft a piece of armor except for Silk. Fortunately, we created a guide on how to get Silk in Black Myth Wukong, and how you can use it afterwards.

How Do You Get Silk in Black Myth Wukong?

The player can get Silk in Black Myth Wukong in a number of ways:

Defeat Elder Jinchi in the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple located in Black Wind Mountain

Purchase from Shrine located in the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple located in Black Wind Mountain

Defeat Rats & Spearbones located in Yellow Wind Ridge (Chapter 2)

Defeat the Boss “Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw” in Chapter 2

The first time a player can earn Silk in Black Myth Wukong is when entering the Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple in Black Wind Mountain. However, to even enter this area, you must ring three secret bells located in Chapter 1. These bells can be located in the following areas:

Located behind Guanghzi’s after defeating him in the Forest of Wolves

Near the area where you fought Guangmou after defeating the boss in Bamboo Grove

Located to the left of where you fight the Whiteclad Noble (When you head down the steps to fight Whiteclad, there is a section to the left that heads to the third bell

Once you ring all bells, you instantly teleport to the Secret Area. Once inside the Secret Area, make sure to visit the Shrine and rest. Then, check out the Secret Temple Shrine store to purchase some Silk. However, there is only a limited amount available to you for the moment.

You can earn more Silk after defeating the Secret Temple boss – Elder Jinchi. This boss operates similarly to the Wandering Wight, but comes with a few unique features of his own. For one, you can defeat his minions all over the arena to regain HP. But watch out for Jinchi, who’ll try to use the minions to restore his health halfway through the battle.

These are the only two ways to get Silk in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. To earn more, you need to head into Chapter 2.

Chapter 2 features a wide variety of enemies, including Rats of all kinds who are just itching to give you Silk. If you want to farm Silk, the best method to get Silk in Black Myth Wukong to rest at a Shrine near Rats, fight them, rest again, rinse, and repeat. Rats give you a good amount of Silk over time, so use this method if you really need to earn some. Fortunately, Black Myth lets you fast travel to any area of the game you’ve previously been to.

Lastly, yet another boss rewards the player with Silk, and that’s Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw. You may have fought his weaker counter-part back in Chapter 1, but this one is a bit tougher. He has more ranged electrical attacks to keep you at bay. Don’t give him a moment to rest and don’t skimp out on using your abilities. There’s a Shrine not far from where you fight him.

Defeating this boss also earns you an item, which you can give to the Rat just outside Guhh-Baw’s arena. Delivering him his lost item also lets you craft more items at Shrines. And of course, Guhh-Baw rewards you with Silk after defeating him.

Some players report that Chests sometimes reward you with Silk, but we cannot confirm that information at this time. For now, just use the four methods listed above. Besides, hunting Rats is the easiest and most stress-free method.

What is Silk Used For?

The player can use Silk to Craft new Armor at Shrines which improves your ratings. Whether you need more defense or resistance to a certain attack, you’ll want to continuously craft better armor throughout your experience. Silk is just one of many materials you may need to craft certain pieces moving ahead.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about getting Silk in Black Myth Wukong. We hope it helps you craft that piece of armor that gives you the edge over some bosses in the game.

