With the Diablo 4 Early Access Open Beta starting soon, here’s an alternative way to have access to the game other than the prepurchase, one that involves KFC.

Buff up your game play #DiabloIV Beta Access now available with purchase of a Double Down via the KFC app or on https://t.co/LRobd1LxIL

Good luck heroes pic.twitter.com/M7nS5TvRp2 — KFC (@kfc) March 9, 2023

Players who want to take part in the Beta without prepurchasing the game have an alternative. All they have to do is order the specially marked Double Down deal from the KFC app or from the official KFC website. After doing so, they will receive an email. This email will contain a code for access to the Open Beta.

This deal ends on March 18, 2023, so players must make sure to take advantage of this deal if they want to join. The Diablo 4 Early Access Open Beta starts on March 17, 2023, at 9:00 AM PDT, and ends on March 19, 2023. Should players miss this deal, they will have to wait until next week to participate in the general Open Beta. Either that or players can prepurchase Diablo 4 to immediately receive access to the Beta. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the Battle.Net Store.

