The Diablo 4 developers recently released the details for the game’s open beta, including its dates, early access, and more.

This announcement came via a post on their official site, as well as on a tweet on the official Diablo Twitter account. They gave two windows for players to test the game out prior to its June 6, 2023 release date. The first Open Beta period on March 17-19, 2023, will be for the players who pre-purchased the game. This is the Early Access Open Beta. Afterward, those who did not pre-purchase the game can participate in the second Open Beta weekend. This one will happen the following week, on March 24-26, 2023.

Players will be able to enjoy Diablo 4’s early game in the Open Beta. This includes the campaign’s Prologue, as well as the game’s Act 1. This also includes the game’s first zone, Fractured Peaks. The Open Beta has a level cap of Level 25, meaning players will no longer level up past this cap. However, this doesn’t mean that players will not be able to play once they reach it. Players who reach the level cap can still continue to play the game until the Open Beta period ends.

If you want to play in the Early Access Open Beta, you can pre-purchase the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5,Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the Battle.Net Store. Players can choose between one of three editions when buying the game, each with their own pre-purchase perks:

Diablo 4 Standard Edition ($69.99) Diablo 4 digital download Open Beta Early Access Light Bearer Mount Inarius WIngs and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3 World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Diablo 4 Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99) Everything included in the Standard Edition Up to 4 days of Early Access to Diablo 4 Temptation Mount Hellborn Carapce Mount Armor Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition ($99.99) Everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition Also includes 20 Tier Skips and cosmetics in the Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Wings of the Creator Emote



