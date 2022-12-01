The latest in Gotham Knights news is the addition of the 4-player coop-mode Heroic Assault. In this Gotham Knights guide, we teach you how to play Heroic Assault mode, as well as the other new game mode that came with this update, the two-player boss rush mode, Showdown.
What is Heroic Assault
Heroic Assault is a new game mode that arrived in Gotham Knights, offering 30 floors of goons and baddies to beat which can be played with up to four players. Heroic Assault takes players beneath the depths of Gotham City and has them fight in dedicated arena-like environments, completing specific objectives for each floor. Players can earn rewards for completing each floor of Heroic Assault, including mods and crafting materials.
How to Unlock Heroic Assault Mode
Heroic Assault Mode is not available right after you start the game. Instead, the 4-player co-op game mode gets unlocked when you access Case File 05 in the main campaign. Unfortunately, unlocking Heroic Assault Mode will not allow players to group up in teams of four in the main campaign. This new game mode is a separate, stand-alone experience that does not affect the main campaign’s progression.
How to access and play Gotham Knight’s 4-player co-op game mode, Heroic Assault Mode
To play Heroic Assault Mode, follow these steps:
- Access Case File 05 in the main story
- After completing the corresponding mission, go back to the main menu
- Heroic Assault mode is accessible through the main menu
Heroic Assault Mode Rewards
Credit goes to u/TheEternalVortex for this compilation of rewards.
Floor 1:
Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 2:
Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Pseudoderm)
Floor 3:
Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Pseudoderm)
Floor 4:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 5:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Promethium)
Floor 6:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 7:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 8:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 9:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 10:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 11:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 12:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Promethium)
Floor 13:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 14:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Nth Metal)
Floor 15:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 16:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 17:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 18:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 19:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 20:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 21:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 22:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)
Floor 23:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 24:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)
Floor 25:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Amalgam, Nth Metal
Floor 26:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 27:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium, Nth Metal)
Floor 28:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Floor 29:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)
Franz Christian Irorita ·
Franz Christian Irorita ·
Franz Christian Irorita ·
Floor 30:
Legendary & Epic Mods
Crafting Materials (Promethium, Programmable Nanocapsules, Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)
Ultra Cosmic Colourway
What is Showdown Mode
Showdown Mode is an additional multiplayer game mode that has been added to the game as a free update. Unlike Heroic Assault Mode, Showdown is only for two-players, but it also offers a lot of cool rewards players shouldn’t sleep on. Showdown Mode is a sort of Boss Rush mode that allows players to take on the supervillains they meet in the game.
How to Unlock Showdown Mode
Showdown Mode is unlocked after you beat the first boss in the game, and new Showdown bosses get unlocked as soon as you beat a new boss.
How to access and play Gotham Knight’s 2-player boss rush game mode, Showdown
To play Showdown Mode, follow these steps:
- Head back to the Belfry
- Find the Villains Trophies and interact with them
- Choose Showdown
- New Villain Trophies get unlocked as soon as you beat a boss in the main campaign
Showdown Mode Rewards
Credit goes to u/TheEternalVortex for this compilation of rewards.
Mr Freeze:
Level 40 Gear
Legendary Mods
Crafting Materials (Promethium, Nth Metal)
XP
Batcycle Colourway
Mecha Freeze:
Level 50 Gear
Legendary Mods
Crafting Materials (Promethium, Nth Metal)
XP
Ultra Cobalt Colourway
Harley Quinn:
Level 45 Gear
Legendary Mods
Crafting Materials (Programmable Nanocapsules, Nth Metal)
XP
Ultra Pastel Colourway
Clayface:
Level 55 Gear
Legendary Mods
Crafting Materials (Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)
XP
Uniform Lethiathan Colourway
Talia Al Ghul:
Level 60 Gear
Legendary Mods
Crafting Materials (Promethium, Programmable Nanocapsules, Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)
XP
Chroma Blackout Colourway
Complete all Showdown Bosses:
- Deko Batcycle Model
Gear can be given by any of the Showdown Bosses, and will typically have a power level of 1000+, be a random elemental type, will have 3 mod slots, and can be upgraded twice. It will be rewarded to all heroes, and not just with the hero you completed the Showdown with, so you should feel free to use any hero for the game mode as you’d like.