Published December 1, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

The latest in Gotham Knights news is the addition of the 4-player coop-mode Heroic Assault. In this Gotham Knights guide, we teach you how to play Heroic Assault mode, as well as the other new game mode that came with this update, the two-player boss rush mode, Showdown.

What is Heroic Assault

Heroic Assault is a new game mode that arrived in Gotham Knights, offering 30 floors of goons and baddies to beat which can be played with up to four players. Heroic Assault takes players beneath the depths of Gotham City and has them fight in dedicated arena-like environments, completing specific objectives for each floor. Players can earn rewards for completing each floor of Heroic Assault, including mods and crafting materials.

How to Unlock Heroic Assault Mode

Heroic Assault Mode is not available right after you start the game. Instead, the 4-player co-op game mode gets unlocked when you access Case File 05 in the main campaign. Unfortunately, unlocking Heroic Assault Mode will not allow players to group up in teams of four in the main campaign. This new game mode is a separate, stand-alone experience that does not affect the main campaign’s progression.

How to access and play Gotham Knight’s 4-player co-op game mode, Heroic Assault Mode

To play Heroic Assault Mode, follow these steps:

Access Case File 05 in the main story After completing the corresponding mission, go back to the main menu Heroic Assault mode is accessible through the main menu

Heroic Assault Mode Rewards

Credit goes to u/TheEternalVortex for this compilation of rewards.

Floor 1:

Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 2:

Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Pseudoderm)

Floor 3:

Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Pseudoderm)

Floor 4:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 5:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Promethium)

Floor 6:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 7:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 8:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 9:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 10:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 11:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 12:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Rare Earth Metals, Promethium)

Floor 13:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 14:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Nth Metal)

Floor 15:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 16:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 17:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 18:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 19:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 20:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 21:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 22:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium)

Floor 23:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Titanium Mesh, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 24:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Industrial Solvent, Accelerant, Programmable Nanocapsules)

Floor 25:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Amalgam, Nth Metal

Floor 26:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 27:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Graphine Fiber, Colliodial Crystal, Promethium, Nth Metal)

Floor 28:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 29:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Organic Composite, Electrum, Nth Metal)

Floor 30:

Legendary & Epic Mods

Crafting Materials (Promethium, Programmable Nanocapsules, Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)

Ultra Cosmic Colourway

What is Showdown Mode

Showdown Mode is an additional multiplayer game mode that has been added to the game as a free update. Unlike Heroic Assault Mode, Showdown is only for two-players, but it also offers a lot of cool rewards players shouldn’t sleep on. Showdown Mode is a sort of Boss Rush mode that allows players to take on the supervillains they meet in the game.

How to Unlock Showdown Mode

Showdown Mode is unlocked after you beat the first boss in the game, and new Showdown bosses get unlocked as soon as you beat a new boss.

How to access and play Gotham Knight’s 2-player boss rush game mode, Showdown

To play Showdown Mode, follow these steps:

Head back to the Belfry Find the Villains Trophies and interact with them Choose Showdown New Villain Trophies get unlocked as soon as you beat a boss in the main campaign

Showdown Mode Rewards

Credit goes to u/TheEternalVortex for this compilation of rewards.

Mr Freeze:

Level 40 Gear

Legendary Mods

Crafting Materials (Promethium, Nth Metal)

XP

Batcycle Colourway

Mecha Freeze:

Level 50 Gear

Legendary Mods

Crafting Materials (Promethium, Nth Metal)

XP

Ultra Cobalt Colourway

Harley Quinn:

Level 45 Gear

Legendary Mods

Crafting Materials (Programmable Nanocapsules, Nth Metal)

XP

Ultra Pastel Colourway

Clayface:

Level 55 Gear

Legendary Mods

Crafting Materials (Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)

XP

Uniform Lethiathan Colourway

Talia Al Ghul:

Level 60 Gear

Legendary Mods

Crafting Materials (Promethium, Programmable Nanocapsules, Pseudoderm, Nth Metal)

XP

Chroma Blackout Colourway

Complete all Showdown Bosses:

Deko Batcycle Model

Gear can be given by any of the Showdown Bosses, and will typically have a power level of 1000+, be a random elemental type, will have 3 mod slots, and can be upgraded twice. It will be rewarded to all heroes, and not just with the hero you completed the Showdown with, so you should feel free to use any hero for the game mode as you’d like.