How to Train Your Dragon has found its Gobber the Belch. Nick Frost has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action remake.

The Hollywood Reporter was first on the Frost casting. They describe Gobber, who was voiced by Craig Ferguson in the animated films, as “the trusted friend and advisor of Stoick.”

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is based on the 2003 book of the same name. Across the three animated films, they grossed over $1.6 billion at the box office for Paramount.

Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, T.J. Miller, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Ferguson starred in the animated films.

The upcoming live-action remake will be written, produced, and directed by Dean DeBlois. He had previously co-written and directed the animated trilogy. Gerard Butler is the lone returning star, with Mason Thames (known for his role in The Black Phone) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) will star as Hiccup and Astrid, respectively.

Nick Frost is best known for his roles in Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. This trilogy included Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. He is also known for his roles in Attack the Block, Paul, and Man Stroke Woman.

Some of his other credits include Ice Age: Continential Drift, Monster Family, Fighting with My Family, Tomb Raider, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and Scobby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob. Coming up, Frost will star in Seize Them!, Svalta, and Krazy House. He has also had TV roles in the likes of Into the Badlands, Sick Note, 3Below, and The Nevers.