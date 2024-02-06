Nico Parker teased her How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake is unique from the animated films.

Nico Parker teased her upcoming live-action How to Train Your Dragon film. She promised that it'll be “it's own thing” compared to its animated predecessors.

Speaking to Collider, Parker discussed the live-action remake.

“I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one,” Parker claimed. “But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character.

“It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant. It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones. I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what,” she continued.

The three animated How to Train Your Dragon films made over $1.5 billion at the box office. Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, and America Ferrera starred in the inaugural animated film.

Now, a live-action remake is happening. The Black Phone star Mason Thames will star as Hiccup in the film. Parker will play Astrid. Gerard Butler will reprise his role as Stoick the Vast in the live-action film.

Nico Parker made her acting debut in another live-action remake, Tim Burton's Dumbo. She then starred in Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman and Suncoast. Parker is also known for her role in The Last of Us, playing Sarah Miller.