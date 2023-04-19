A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Mobs in Minecraft Legends are essential in the game. Without this crazy bunch, you won’t be able to destroy buildings, you’re vulnerable to attacks, and it will ultimately lead you to your demise. Gathering a mob will guarantee you two things: that you can tear down Piglin structures and that you are safe from attacks. Mobs are essential to make sure that you are not to be messed with. In this article, we will guide you on one of the most essential unlockables in the game – How to unlock mobs in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends Gameplay

Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, the latest action strategy game from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins. Get ready to unite the overworld while discovering the mysteries of Minecraft Legends! The piglins are trying to corrupt the Overworld and turn it into a Nether wasteland! Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land?

Lead the charge and experience an epic legend from the Minecraft universe and the Overworld as you’ve never seen it before. Inspire new allies and form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the fierce piglins to defend the Overworld. Defeat the Piglins and the nether corruption from spreading across the Overworld. Plan your strategy as you take on piglin bases and defend your allies.

Unlock all the mobs, mobs, and mobs!

Base Mobs

Long-range Piglin Damage

Building Destruction

Stun

Healing

At the beginning of the game, you will be given two types of mobs. The first two mobs are focused on the essentials: Long-range Piglin damage and building destruction. These are basically your offense and defense until you encounter Piglins that are a bit more aggressive in the middle game. You will then receive two more sets after you unlock the first resource collection tower and focus on stun and healing. These two sets unlock your four base mobs.

Advanced Mobs

Creepers: Unlock Coal Resource to unlock the Creepers mob

Zombies: Unlock Redstone to unlock the Zombies mob

Skeletons: Learn how to farm diamond and unlock the Skeleton mob

There are three advanced mobs that you will get to unlock throughout the game as you progress further. It may seem like a tedious task but unlocking these mobs is well worth getting as they specialize in an area of damage. Skeletons have the advantage on ranged attacks, Zombies are unstoppable against ground troops, and Creepers just want to blow everything into bits and pieces, as they do best.

After being able to gather all these resources, you will be told to take out an enemy laying siege to the relevant mob. Next, you will see a notification on your map. The enemy will be bringing its all to hold you off so this won’t be an easy feat to pull off. Defeating the Piglin hoard and destroying their portal will allow you to build the saved mob. At the end of it, you will get to permanently unlock the mob in the game.

