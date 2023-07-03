Major League Baseball released the full rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Sunday, with representatives from all 30 teams earning the honor to play among the league's best in Seattle on July 11. With only 32 roster spots per league, there are bound to be some players that miss out on the Midsummer Classic who are more than deserving.

Some of these players and more could still get their chance to shine at the MLB's biggest event of the regular season due to injuries and pitcher availability, but there are a few that should have been among the first slate of selected players. Every team gets an All-Star and some guy named Shohei Ohtani took two roster spots for the American League team which limits the opportunity for some very talented players to represent their teams at the All-Star game.

It has to be tough to be on the deciding end of these rosters, especially considering the talent level that this era of Major League Baseball has. This list could be upwards of two dozen players, but we'll stick with four so you're not late to pick up your kids from summer camp. With All-Star season comes snub season. Here are the biggest snubs excluded from this year's MLB All-Star Game rosters.

4. David Bednar – Pirates RP

For the third year running, David Bednar is one of the premier relief pitchers in baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates closer has nearly unhittable stuff this season as he holds the second-lowest ERA among National League relievers (1.44). His incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio (37:4) places him in the upper echelon of closers in the league, though 10 closers have more saves than him this year.

What's most impressive about Bednar this season are his underlying stats. His Baseball Savant page is full of red as he's among the league leaders, in whiff percentage, chase rate and fastball spin rate. Opposing batters have a combined .167 average against Bednar's fastball and curveball.

Bednar's underwhelming 16 saves aren’t a knock on him but rather a knock on the Pirates. He's produced a stellar outing nearly every time his name is called and has proven over a long period of time that he can be a consistent lights-out pitcher, given his 2.19 ERA in 137 games since the start of the 2021 season. Should one of the four relievers selected for the NL team bow out, Bednar should be the first one to replace them.

3. George Kirby – Mariners SP

George Kirby isn't the flashiest of pitchers but boy is he consistent. He owns the lowest walk rate in the league this season and is a traditional innings-eater. Only Marcus Stroman has more quality starts than Kirby's 13 this season.

His counting numbers are impressive as he lands in the top 1o among AL starting pitchers in ERA, innings and WHIP. Finding that sort of reliability in a starting pitcher is tough to come by, but Kirby has given the Seattle Mariners a ton to be happy about and look forward to since he made his debut in May 2022.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kirby's teammate Luis Castillo earned the only All-Star nod for the Mariners and it honestly feels like a crime that the hosting team only has one player representing them, even if they sit five games out of a playoff spot. George Kirby is one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball and deserves to be among them at next week's All-Star game.

2. Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks 2B

Ketel Marte is enjoying a career resurgence this season after a down 2022 season and an injury-riddled 2021. His numbers all across the board are impressive, as he sports a .867 OPS with 15 home runs, 13 doubles and four triples. He's also among the league leaders in runs scored with 61 and is a big reason why the Arizona Diamondbacks are in first place in the NL West.

Marte made a very strong All-Star case for himself with a spectacular June. He posted a 1.040 OPS with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs and eight multi-hit games. The Diamondbacks went 16-11 during the month and have a three-game lead in the division thanks in large part to their second baseman.

Ketel Marte is an electrifying player that fans deserve to see on a national stage. There is really no argument against Luis Arraez being the starting second baseman for the National League, but Marte certainly could have made it over the likes of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley.

1. Wander Franco – Rays SS

This snub is egregious on multiple levels. There are few players in the MLB who are as fun to watch as Wander Franco. Tabbed as one of the most highly-anticipated prospects of the last decade, Franco has lived up to the hype since making his Tampa Bay Rays debut in June 2021.

Though he's been slightly overshadowed by the unexpected emergence of teammate Randy Arozaena, Franco is arguably the Rays' best player this season in a year where they've been the American League's best team since Opening Day. His 26 stolen bases rank third in Major League Baseball and he has 27 multi-hit games, good enough for fifth in the American League.

WAR is not the end-all, be-all stat for baseball players, though it has gained more notoriety as the analytical side of the sport takes over. Franco ranks third in the entire league in WAR according to Baseball Reference, behind only Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr, who are the odds-on favorites to win the MVP in each of their respective leagues.

The fans deserve to see a talent like Wander Franco in the MLB All-Star Game. Though he wasn’t selected to the initial roster, there is a very good chance he will be part of the festivities in Seattle as he should be the first AL player called as a replacement. Even if it's not this year, Franco has the means of being an All-Star Game MVP someday.