After months, if not years, of anticipation, the 2023 NBA Draft is finally almost here. With some of the fantastic talent on display, to say that this has been one of the most-anticipated drafts would just be scratching the surface.

As the big night is just around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA Draft.

Time, Date, Location and How to Watch

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET. As usual, the draft itself will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The event will air nationally on ABC and ESPN. ABC will only show the first round, whereas ESPN will show both rounds in their entirety. The draft is also available to stream through ESPN+ and Hulu+ Live TV.

Top Prospects

All eyes are on one man in particular in this draft: Victor Wembanyama. The 7-3 19-year-old from France has become the most-hyped NBA prospect in years, possibly since LeBron James in 2003. Widely seen as a generational prospect, the French phenom is a monumental favorite to go first overall at -50000 odds, per FanDuel.

That said, there are other prospects receiving plenty of hype as well. After Wembanyama, the next two in line are Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, although the debate over who will go first is still ongoing. Currently with G League Ignite, Henderson is a 6-2 guard with great athleticism and the ability to run the offense. Meanwhile, Miller is a 6-foot-9 wing from Alabama who brings elite offensive upside and shooting ability.

Some of the draft's other top prospects include Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Houston's Jarace Walker, Arkansas' Anthony Black and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson from Overtime Elite. Additionally, there are always trades to look forward to on draft night, so there's plenty of excitement to go around.

2023 NBA Draft Pick Order

Below is the full order for both rounds of the 2023 NBA Draft, as of Wednesday morning. It's worth noting that there are only 58 picks in this year's draft instead of the usual 60 since the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to tampering violations. For the sake of completion, though, we'll still show where those picks would have been.

First Round:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (from Los Angeles)

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (from New York)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte Hornets (from Denver via New York and Charlotte)

28. Utah Jazz (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana Pacers (from Boston)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round:

31. Detroit Pistons

32. Indiana Pacers (from Houston)

33. San Antonio Spurs

34. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston Celtics (from Portland via Atlanta, L.A. Clippers, Detroit and Cleveland)

36. Orlando Magic

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento Kings (from Indiana Pacers)

39. Charlotte Hornets (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver Nuggets (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte Hornets (from Charlotte via New York and Boston)

42. Washington Wizards (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland Trail Blazers (from Atlanta Hawks)

44. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

45. Memphis Grizzlies (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. Los Angeles Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via Boston, Memphis and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis Grizzlies

Forfeited: Chicago Bulls (from Denver via Cleveland)

Forfeited: Philadelphia 76ers

57. Washington Wizards (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee Bucks

