When the 2023 NBA Draft rolls around, Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. While some have doubted Wembanyama's true NBA Draft potential, the 7'2″ star had a message for all the haters.

Much of the criticism towards Wembanyama comes from his frame. His 7'2″ stature is prodigious, however, some question whether his 229 lbs frame can contest with some of the bigger centers in the league. Wembanyama sees no flaws in his current build and is ready for all the rigors the NBA will bring, via Kelly McCarthy, Eboni Griffin and Nicole Curtis.

“I know how I work, how we work – with my surroundings, with my family environment, you know – I could never have any doubt,” Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama went on to joke about critics docking him for his weight. Rather than he bulk up, the French sensation quipped back, “You should tell others to skinny up.”

For any criticism levied against him, there is a mountain of hype behind Victor Wembanyama entering the 2023 NBA Draft. Even before the regular season began, fans have been clamoring about Wembanyama's eventual debut.

Wembanyama has backed up the hype with the best season of his career thus far. Playing for the Metropolitans 92 of LNB Pro A, the forward/center has averaged career-highs in points (21.6), rebounds (10.4) and blocks (3). Wembanyama is averaging over 30 minutes a game and has come through with impressive results.

There hasn't been a prospect like Wembanyama entering the NBA Draft in quite some time. Once his name is called, the future NBA megastar will have an opportunity to shut up the haters for good.