Ohio State's spring game will be broadcast on FOX, making it the network's first-ever nationally televised spring game. The network is bringing in plenty of star power to help broadcast the game, as Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn, Jenny Taft, and Joel Klatt will be on the call. However, those aren't the biggest names attending Ohio Stadium. Former Ohio State coach, Urban Meyer, will be a color commentator for the game, per Dan Hope of 11 Warriors.
Ohio State's spring game will be an offense vs. defense scrimmage instead of the traditional split-squad game. The offense will have the usual scoring system, while the defense will be able to score points via takeaways (three points), three-and-outs (three points), quarterback sacks (two points), and forced punts (one point). The defense will also get credit for any defensive touchdowns via turnovers.
The first three quarters will be 12-15 minutes long with clock stoppages in effect. The fourth and final quarter will have a 10-minute running clock.
It is the first national broadcast of a spring game on FOX, however, it won't be the last during this offseason. Michigan is scheduled to air its game on Saturday, April 20th at noon.
Ohio State Football spring game info
Date: April 13th, 2024
Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT
Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
How to Watch: FOX
Will Howard takes over the starting quarterback role
Ohio State will have a new quarterback this fall after the departure of Kyle McCord to Syracuse. The Buckeyes have five scholarship options competing for reps, but Howard is the early frontrunner. Howard is a fifth-year graduate transfer from Kansas State. Howard completed 61.3% of his passes in 2023, with 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also added 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
The Buckeyes have Lincoln Kienholz and Devin Brown returning from last season's team and freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland.
Buckeyes fans first look at Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs
Smith was the No.1 player in the 2024 recruiting class. He has big shoes to fill after the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes already have a deep receiving group, with Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, and Emeka Egbuka all competing with Smith for targets. Smith has done nothing to dampen expectations, as he has made plenty of great catches during spring practices. A good performance in the spring game will have Buckeyes fans' excitement at an all-time high.
Ohio State grabbed a stacked group of transfers, their biggest being Caleb Downs, the SEC and Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year. Downs tallied 107 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble during the 2023 season with Alabama. His shining moment may have been in the Rose Bowl against Michigan when he had eight tackles. Buckeyes fans may not be too familiar with Downs, but that kind of performance against Michigan will surely make him a fan favorite right out of the gate.
Another new look for Buckeyes' fans is the move of Sonny Styles to linebacker. Styles was a safety for his first two seasons at Ohio State, but fans will see him for the first time as a permanent linebacker after he practiced at the position all spring. Styles had 53 tackles at safety last season, with two sacks and a forced fumble. However, a lack of playmaking ability at the safety position made the move to linebacker seem like the right decision.