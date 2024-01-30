Ohio State football quarterback Will Howard speaks on the potential and talent in the wide receiver room for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State football has been a wide receiver factory over the past decade, producing some of the best receiving prospects in the country on a consistent basis. Quarterback Will Howard, who's set to play his first season with the Buckeyes in 2024 after transferring from Kansas State, spoke on the skilled receiving room in Columbus.

“The talent here is unbelievable. … The thing that has impressed me the most, especially about the receiver room, is how driven they are. … They are incredibly hard-working all across the room,” said Howard, per Chase Brown at Eleven Warriors.

When Howard was asked about the Buckeyes' incoming freshman Jeremiah Smith, he was in awe of the talent and potential Smith could bring to the team. Smith was the No. 1 receiver and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class. He's been talked about as the best wide receiver prospect in the past few years, having one of the highest ratings for a pass catcher in recruiting history.

“Dude. He's a dude, man. … He's a specimen. He's a freak show.”

Howard will have no shortage of weapons with Ohio State football. The Buckeyes have first-round talent strolling around the receiver. They have a plethora of blue-chip options with versatile playmakers that can spread the field and make Howard's job a lot easier. Smith may have the spotlight on him, but a couple of other stars in the scarlet and grey are former five-stars Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, and Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State football should head into the 2024-25 season as one of the top National Title contenders, fielding one of the best teams in the nation.