There's good news for Los Angeles Dodgers fans coming out of the MLB All-Star break regarding the injury status of pitcher Ryan Pepiot.

While Pepiot is still not ready to make his major league return to the Dodgers, he will be starting for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday versus Sacramento.

“Ryan Pepiot is joining the OKC Dodgers on a rehab assignment and is scheduled to start tomorrow's game in Sacramento,” per Alex Freedman, broadcaster of the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Pepiot's injury was believed to be minor, but his recovery process has gone on longer than initially expected. Shortly after the injury on opening day, Pepiot said, “I’m just kind of happy we caught it pretty early so hopefully it doesn’t mean I’m out for too long. Once the symptoms are pretty much gone, then I’ll pick it back up. Hopefully it’ll only be a couple days until I can pick a ball up again,” per Scott Geirman of Dodger Blue.

After earning a spot on the Dodgers' starting rotation, Pepiot landed on the Injured List instead with an oblique strain prior to the first game of the 2023 season. The injury has kept Pepiot completely off the baseball field all season as he's worked on recovering.

The Dodgers drafted Ryan Pepiot in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft. Pepiot played for the Arizona League Dodgers, Great Lakes Loons, Tulsa Drillers, and Oklahoma City Dodgers before being brought up to the majors in 2022. Pepiot made his major league debut on May 11, 2022 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would finish the 2022 season with a 3-0 record, a 3.47 ERA, and 42 strikeouts.