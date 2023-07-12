New York Mets All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz received a very positive update on his knee surgery rehab from his brother Alexis, according to David Lennon. Diaz injured his knee in celebration during the World Baseball Classic in March, then underwent surgery on a torn patellar tendon. The Mets have been without their star reliever all season.

“He’s doing really well. He’s been going out and throwing 125 to 150 feet every day,” Alexis Diaz said. “He’s been recovering pretty fast. He’s a true athlete and really can recover quickly, so I hope to see him out there really soon.”

While this is great news for Mets fans, it may not ultimately matter that much. Even if Edwin Diaz is able to return this season, New York is too far out of playoff contention. Anything is possible, but the Mets seem to get worse every week.

They're seven games back from the final NL Wild Card spot but there are four more teams ahead of them contending for the same position. Winning the division is out of the question, as the red-hot Atlanta Braves are 18.5 games ahead of New York.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, it's nice to hear Diaz is on his way towards a full recovery. The closer made his first All-Star Game in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners, leading the league with 57 saves. He joined the Mets the following year and turned in the best season of his career last year, finishing with a 1.31 ERA.

In November, he signed a 5-year contract worth $102 million, the largest contract for a reliever in MLB history.

His brother Alexis also pitches for the Cincinnati Reds.