The Los Angeles Dodgers will start the second half of their season with a three-game series with the New York Mets. We are in Queens, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Dodgers-Mets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dodgers enter the second half of the 2023 campaign with a 51-38 record and embroiled in a first-place tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the National League West. Significantly, they went 7-3 in the 10 games leading into the All-Star Break. The Dodgers will look to build momentum in the second half, starting with this showdown with the Mets.

The Mets come into today's contest with a 42-48 record. Unfortunately, they have disappointed this season. The Mets are 18 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. Ultimately, they are trying to save their season and sit seven games behind the final wildcard spot in the NL.

The Dodgers will go with Julio Urias on the hill today. Significantly, he comes in with a record of 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA. Urias went six innings in his last start, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, he is looking for consistency.

The Mets will send Justin Verlander out today. Ultimately, he is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA. Verlander went six innings in his last outing while allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out two and walking three in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres. Sadly, he has not been healthy this season and will try for a better showing starting with this game.

Here are the Dodgers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Mets Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+128)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Mets

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV + and MLB TV

Time: ET/PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have stayed toward the top of the division despite any struggles. Furthermore, their offense has done plenty of good things this season and will look to keep the momentum going.

Freddie Freeman is batting .320 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 72 runs. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts is hitting .276 with 26 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 72 runs. Max Muncy is batting .198 with 21 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 47 runs. Likewise, J.D. Martinez is hitting .255 with 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 43 runs. Catcher Will Smith is batting .279 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 44 runs. Ultimately, these five lead an offense that is 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, second in home runs, and third in slugging percentage.

But the Dodgers need better production from their pitching staff. Unfortunately, the Dodgers struggle when they cannot hit the ball, and their pitching does not do them any favors. The bullpen must deliver today if Urias cannot go longer than five innings. Hence, they must also deal with the pressure of a raucous New York crowd.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their bats can get to Verlander early. Then, they need a good performance from Ryu and the bullpen.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have some talented hitters that can make some noise. Therefore, it would not be wise to count them out as the second half begins and the Mets attempt to salvage their season.

Pete Alonso is batting .211 with 26 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 50 runs. Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil is hitting .253 with three home runs, 26 RBIs, and 37 runs. Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 56 runs. Additionally, Francisco Alvarez is hitting .238 with 17 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 runs. No hitter in the starting lineup is hitting over .280. Furthermore, the offense ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, 15th in runs, ninth in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage.

The pitching has not been great, either. Therefore, the Mets need a strong outing out of Verlander. He will hope to tackle a tough lineup while preventing the game from falling from his grasp.

The Mets will cover the spread if their hitters can get hot and they pound the ball early. Also, they need Verlander to go at least six innings and for the bullpen to not struggle against this dangerous lineup.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have the best ERA at home. Conversely, their pitching staff struggles at home. Expect the Mets to take advantage of whatever mistakes Urias makes and hit the baseball all over the field. Therefore, the Mets will cover the spread here.

Final Dodgers-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)