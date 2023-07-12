The Las Vegas Aces entered the 2023 season highly motivated to defend their WNBA championship. And the Aces have certainly played like they're hungry to win more titles, as after their 98-72 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night, they have now begun the season having won 18 of their first 20 games. Just by looking at their win-loss record, one could see just how dominant A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and company have been.

However, a closer look at how the Aces have won those games show just how unprecedented their reign of terror has been over the entire league. After beating the Mercury by 26 points, the Aces have now tallied their fifth win this season by 25 points or more. For comparison, the rest of the WNBA has just two such wins this season. (The Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx by 24 points this past Sunday, so they would have been close to tripling the entire WNBA's number of wins by 25+ points or more.)

And to put their dominance in even greater perspective, the Aces' point differential of +305 (an average win margin of 15 points, which is incredible) through 20 games is the best in WNBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

When one takes a single look at the Aces' roster, it's no surprise that they are running riot over the entire league. Not only do they boast the services of reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, they have All-Star caliber players at every position. Kelsey Plum has become one of the best scoring guards in the league, as she's fresh off a 40-point explosion against the Lynx. Chelsea Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, is as reliable a scoring/playmaking threat as ever, while Jackie Young even led the team in scoring against the Mercury.

What's scary is that the Aces remain this dominant even without their major offseason addition, Candace Parker, who was unable to suit up during their latest victory due to a an ankle injury. Even without the future Hall of Famer, the Aces have enough talent to weather her absence. Simply put, the Aces roster is heads and shoulders the best in the league, and the stats certainly back that up.