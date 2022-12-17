By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 2 min read

The stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as Argentina and France will square off in the world’s most coveted showdown. France advanced to the final via a 2-0 victory against Morocco, whose run to the Semifinals was a miracle in its own right. Kylian Mbappe and Co. will look to win their second consecutive World Cup, becoming the first team to do so since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Argentina was led by Lionel Messi to the final after defeating Croatia 3-0.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

How to watch World Cup final

The game will be broadcasted on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. World Cup streams will also be available on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and Peacock (Spanish).

Viewers can also watch the World Cup live with fuboTV, which is available for a free trial.

When is the 2022 World Cup final

When: Sunday, December 18

Where: Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

Closing ceremony: starts at 8 a.m. ET (4 p.m. in local time)

Kickoff time: 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. in local time)

Argentina is trying to win its first World Cup title since 1986, when it was led by the legendary Diego Maradona. This marks the second time in the last three tournaments that Argentina has reached the final. In 2014, Argentina lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time.

In 2022, Argentina had its ups and downs. After losing to Saudi Arabia in the opener, the team managed to turn things around and finish first in the group. The Argentinians followed with positive results over Australia (2-1) and the Netherlands (2-2, advanced through a penalty shootout) before defeating Croatia in the semis.

On the other side of the matchup, France is trying to break the tie with Argentina and win its third World Cup title and second in a row. Kylian Mbappe will also be out to establish himself as the best player on the planet, something a victory would go a long way toward achieving.