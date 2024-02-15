How can fans watch Young Sheldon's final season premiere?

The forthcoming Young Sheldon final season is premiering tonight. How can fans watch the commencement of the final season of the hit CBS show?

How to watch Young Sheldon's final season

Luckily, there are plenty of options. Those with cable can catch the premiere on CBS at 8 pm ET. For those that have Paramount+, they can watch the new episode on the subsequent day. If you have Paramount+ with Showtime, you can stream the episode live as it airs on TV.

New episodes will air every week until May 16, 2024. On that night, a special one-hour series finale will air from 8-9 pm ET on CBS.

Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory featured a standout character, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). After 12 seasons and 279 episodes, the series concluded. But Parsons' character would get its own spin-off prequel series.

In 2017, Young Sheldon premiered on CBS. Ian Armitage stars in the titular role as a young Sheldon Cooper. The series chronicles his high school and college years in the early nineties in East Texas. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord also star in the series as Sheldon's family.

At the end of the sixth season, Sheldon and Mary (Perry) were on their way to Germany. The former will be attending a summer program there, while back at home, Missy (Revord) is seemingly getting out of her rebellious phase. All the while, Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) are continuing their journey as young parents.

While a massive hit, all good things must come to an end. The forthcoming seventh season will be its last. It is a sad moment for fans of the sitcom, as Young Sheldon has endeared itself to viewers.