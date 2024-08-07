Victor Wembanyama is no stranger to expectations. That said, he hadn't yet been judged on his ability to carry a team. That changed for the San Antonio Spurs phenom during the 2024 Olympics with Team France. A huge 82-73 victory on Tuesday against previously unbeaten Canada in the quarterfinals gives the 7-foot-4 generational talent a win in a ‘big game.'

Though the French National Team features the reigning and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert and solid NBA veterans Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum, Wemby is quite literally at the center of the national squad, both from the country's perspective and around the globe. While his statistics weren't spectacular against a Canadian squad full of NBA players and led by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gigeous-Alexander, Wembanyama's game-high 12 rebounds and 7 points contributed to the victory.

Victor Wembanyama helps France to victory vs. Canada

Guerschon Yabusele led the French with 22 points. Isaia Cordinier added 20 points for Team France, which had four players in double figures. Wemby added three steals, five assists and a block along with those seven points and twelve rebounds.

Considering Canada had won all three of its games in Group Play before Tuesday's contest, it was easily the biggest win of Wemby's international career.

“I've been preparing for it since I first saw the Olympics on TV, and as I grew up it became a goal,” Wembanyama said before the summer games. “It's a unique event in sport, the biggest event in the world.”

That the victory came in the middle of reported internal squabbling made it that much better.

“The coach also said that Victor Wembanyama is holding the ball too much,” according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

In his 27 minutes of action, which ranked third on the team vs. Canada, Wemby took ten shots, which matched Cordinier for the team high. He went 2/10 on field goals, including 0/6 from three-point land and helped offset a game-high 27-points from Gigeous-Alexander, eliminating previously unbeaten Canada out of the tournament.

Wemby's reality with the Spurs

As much excitement as he's generated in the NBA, Wembanyama hasn't been associated with the Spurs' struggles, and rightfully so. Given their youth and lack of overall talent, had the Spurs not had their 20-year-old prodigy last season, they wouldn't have reached even 22 wins. Because of this, the Rookie of the Year was able to enjoy a season worthy of that honor without the pressure of carrying a team.

In that way, Wemby benefited from playing on a bad team. For instance, when he enjoyed big performances against the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. He stood out for playing well in “big” games. When San Antonio lost to very good teams, especially in close match-ups, not a finger got pointed at the Spurs star – especially when he'd hit stat lines that would near 30 points and approach triple-doubles.

With Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes now in the mix, Wembanyama figures to take part in many more big games as early as the coming season. Wednesday's Olympic battle vs. Canada could serve as a test run as he heads into unfamiliar territory.