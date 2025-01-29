The Washington Wizards have a Kyle Kuzma dilemma as the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline approaches, but what does that have to do with Jimmy Butler? It's simple: both the Wizards and Miami Heat can turn their disgruntled veterans into long-term assets if they play their cards right.

That's why Washington reportedly wants to “facilitate” a Butler deal, via Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. This means taking unwanted contracts for draft capital to free up cap space for the other teams in the trade, which would help the Wizards accelerate their rebuild.

What could Washington land in a blockbuster Butler trade?

Wizards can get several picks and Rudy Gobert

Behold, a five-team mega-deal:

Wizards get:

Rudy Gobert (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

Wolves' 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit Pistons, protected 1-13)

Wolves' 2025 second-rounder (via Utah Jazz)

Sacramento Kings' 2025 second-rounder (via Chicago Bulls, protected 31-54)

Wolves' 2026 second-rounder (via Indiana Pacers, Heat, or San Antonio Spurs)

Kings' 2026 second-rounder

Kings' 2027 second-rounder

Wolves' 2029 second-rounder

Heat get:

Julius Randle (via Wolves)

Julian Champagnie (via Spurs)

Tre Jones (via Spurs)

Sidy Cissoko (via Spurs)

Wolves' 2026 first-rounder (Utah Jazz hold rights to swap)

Wolves get:

Jimmy Butler (via Heat)

Jonas Valanciunas (via Wizards)

Anthony Gill (via Wizards)

Heat's 2026 first-rounder

Kings get:

Kyle Kuzma (via Wizards)

Chris Paul (via Spurs)

Malaki Branham (via Spurs)

Spurs' 2025 first-rounder (via Hawks)

Spurs' 2025 first-rounder

Spurs' 2026 first-rounder (Hawks swap rights)

Spurs get:

De'Aaron Fox (via Kings)

This trade hits several birds with one stone. Butler, Kuzma, Randle, and Fox are all linked to the teams this deal would land them with on the rumor mill. As for the Wizards, they'd own a total of 31 draft picks between now and 2031 after this trade, not including the 2025 top-10 protected first-rounder they'll inevitably get back from the New York Knicks. They'd take a chance with the Pistons' and Bulls' protected picks, but they'd still get five guaranteed selections regardless.

The only catch is that the deal wouldn't process until the offseason, as Gobert's contract doesn't allow him to be traded until April 23. The 32-year-old's three-year, $110 million veteran extension starts in the summer, with a player option for 2027-28. This would make him Washington's highest-paid player, but still a worthy investment as a mentor for fellow French internationals Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, the latter of whom he played with in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This trade was created through Fanspo's NBA trade machine as an in-season deal, with each player being moved to successfully execute it financially. However, Jones and Paul are on expiring contracts, so San Antonio could either sign and trade them or not include them at all if the offseason salary cap allows that. Ancillary pieces like Sissoko and Gill could also stay with their respective teams depending on said teams' financial situations this summer.

The draft capital from Minnesota would be payment for both Valanciunas and absorbing Gobert's contract, while Sacramento's picks would be compensation for Kuzma. Shedding Gobert and Randle would put the Wolves back under the second apron, giving them more cap flexibility. Valanciunas is also a cheaper center who would space the floor, although he'd be a downgrade defensively.

The Wolves would pair Butler with Anthony Edwards in their lineup, which would be an exciting combination of scoring talent and entertaining personality. Butler would likely ink a long-term deal with Minnesota in a sign-and-trade so that he could finish his career there. This would give Edwards a more dynamic Robin than Randle, albeit an older one. He also has a better playoff track record.

The Wolves would also get Miami's 2026 first-rounder as payment for Randle.

The Heat would get a fresh start with Randle, who would either exercise his 2025-26 player option or sign an extension as well. Moving on from the Butler drama would ease the front office's collective blood pressure, and Randle is a worthy forward to try out next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as the organization determines its future. They'd also receive Minnesota's 2026 first-rounder as payment for Butler.

The Wolves and Heat swapping their 2026 first-rounders would satisfy the Stepien Rule, which forbids teams from trading future firsts in back-to-back years. Since Minnesota gave its 2025 first to the Wizards in this scenario, Miami's selection would give it at least one pick to convey in every two-year window.

Meanwhile, the Kings would get three first-rounders for Fox, while Kuzma is a veteran role player they could use in a playoff rotation. They could also flip him before his contract ends in 2027.

Finally, San Antonio could pair Fox with Victor Wembanyama, creating an elite duo for years to come as long as Fox re-signs.

Five teams agreeing to terms months in advance would be unique, but Gobert's trade restriction makes it necessary in this case. If the Wizards were lucky, they'd own two first-rounders and four second-rounders in the upcoming draft as a result of this deal, including the lottery pick. That's plenty of ammunition to add talent to their young and ascending squad.