The Dallas Wings are struggling and hobbling. Before Friday's game against the Las Vegas Aces, the Wings were deluged with multiple injury updates

Among those questionable were DiJonai Carrington (shoulder), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), and Maddy Siegrist (knee). But Carrington and Hines-Allen were cleared to play, per Joey Mistretta of Clutchpoints. 

As for Siegrist, she will not play due to her knee injury. She participated in a Thursday practice but entered shoot around on Friday wearing a knee brace. Before her injury, Siegrist was averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. 

She is in her third season with the Wings. Siegrist was drafted in 2023 out of Villanova, where she became the program's all-time leading scorer. 

Meanwhile, the Wings are stuck in the doldrums of the WNBA with a 1-10 record. The team was touted from the start of the season with the drafting of Paige Bueckers

However, they have recently encountered some significant obstacles. 

The difficulties of the Dallas Wings 

The Wings' struggles have much to do with plenty. For one, they are a young developing team looking to cultivate an identity.

Besides Bueckers, veteran point Arike Ogunbowale, and Carrington, Dallas lacks depth in the area of experience. 

Among those problems also include injuries. 

Wings point guard Tyasha Harris is out for the season due to a knee injury. She was the backup point guard for Bueckers. 

Bueckers was under concussion protocol following their May 29th loss to the Chicago Sky. As a result, Dallas is left without a consistent presence at the one. 

Despite the sharp shooting of the likes of Ogunbowale, they also lack consistency at the three-point line. Furthermore, Dallas hasn't been able to finish down the stretch despite being ahead. 

Then, there is the issue of not being able to bounce back from losses. All in all, the Wings have much to overcome with virtually no end in sight. 