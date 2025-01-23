The Miami Heat have just about had enough of Jimmy Butler and his antics in the aftermath of the 35-year-old forward's trade demand. Butler, who has not been shy in making his feelings regarding a potential trade, perhaps to the Phoenix Suns, known, was suspended yet again by the team, this time for two games as he missed a team flight leading up to the Heat's Thursday night battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simply put, something has to give in this tug-o-war between Butler and the Heat organization. This is a ticking time bomb, and it might be for the best for the Heat to trade him away lest they let this rot fester within the franchise. Regardless, the Suns and the Heat are far from perfect trade partners, as the former is currently above the second tax apron, and their biggest trade chip, Bradley Beal, has a no-trade clause, which could therefore allow him to block any deal.

But there are reportedly as many as four teams in the NBA that could step up and grease the wheels of a potential trade between the Heat and the Suns, as per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

“There have been whispers of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors getting involved as well, but it seems the momentum is geared toward this getting done soon, perhaps in the next few days. Detroit [Pistons] and Charlotte [Hornets] could operate as facilitators for a large deal, too, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Goodwill wrote.

It's not a coincidence that the teams that could be involved in the multi-team trade that could help get Butler to the Suns are either rebuilding teams (Wizards, Raptors, Hornets) or a team with plenty of cap space (Pistons). They will have to get compensated with draft picks for their troubles, making them the ideal candidates to absorb unwanted contracts.

Bradley Beal's contract is the sticking point in Jimmy Butler trade negotiations between Suns and Heat

There is a world where the Heat are overly fond of Bradley Beal that they wouldn't have to require the involvement of other teams to perhaps absorb the 31-year-old's onerous contract. But the Heat want no part of Beal's contract, which complicates Jimmy Butler's potential move to the Suns.

Beal's no-trade clause is also a major hurdle; teams such as the Pistons or Hornets could absorb his contract, but the 31-year-old guard still has the final say in where he's going to play. And with the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly not being as interested in Beal as initially thought, then the Suns and Heat will have to cook up something complicated just so both sides can get what they want.