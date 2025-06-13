There was some speculation that Indiana Pacers' center Myles Turner may not be available for the Game 4 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. However, new reports indicate otherwise, as Indiana aims to go up 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Turner, who is 29 years old, will play in Game 4 for the Pacers despite battling an illness leading up to the contest, according to insider Brett Siegel. he should provide Indiana with the presence they need in the frontcourt to go up against Chet Holmgren.

“Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner ‘seems to be better.' He will be available for Game 4 tonight.”

It's not clear how big a role Turner will have in this one. But at the very least, he'll make an appearance on the court on Friday night. Throughout this postseason, the 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Myles Turner did play in Game 3, as he has not missed any time recently. Turner finished that contest with nine points, two rebounds, and one assist through 30 minutes of play to help the Pacers secure a 116-107 win. Indiana leads the NBA Finals 2-1 so far, with Game 4 tipping off on Friday evening.

The Pacers' star is said to be dealing with a respiratory illness. He's taken it easy, though, and Carlisle is confident that Myles Turner can play in Game 4. There's a possibility he comes off the bench in this one, as respiratory problems can affect an individual's breathing.

Turner is a hot commodity as of late. Even though he's participating in the NBA Finals right now, rumors are already spreading that the Pacers' center could be available in the free agent market this offseason. But Myles Turner's attention is focused on the championship games, as he hopes to help Indiana win its first-ever title.