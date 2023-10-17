Howard University alumnus and best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates will visit Norfolk State University this upcoming Thursday to discuss his new book “The Beautiful Struggle.” The novel was selected as the NSU Common Reader for all freshman and transfer students for the fall semester.

While visiting NSU, Coates will read “The Beautiful Struggle” and share his experiences growing up in Baltimore, his time at Howard University, and his journey to becoming a renowned journalist and writer.

Earlier this year one of Coates’ most popular books “Between the World and Me” was banned from a South Carolina high school English class for making students feel “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.” Coates wrote “Between the World and Me” as a letter to his teenage son about feelings and experiences of being a Black man in America and how racism and violence based on race are embedded in American society.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school district held a school board meeting to discuss the subject matter back in July. Parents and other teachers came to support the teacher. They agreed that subject matters such as the ones taught in the book are crucial to the educational experience. Coates even sat silently in on the meeting.

Coates has written several award-winning books including The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and Me, which won the National Book Award in 2015. His first novel, The Water Dancer, was released in September 2019. In 2015, he was the recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship genius grant.

The event will take place in the Douglas L. Wilder building on Norfolk State’s campus. Here in the link to RSVP.