Howard University head coach Larry Scott recruited Tory Woodbury to be the football team's new special team coordinator and tight ends coach. Woodbury is coming over from Howard's MEAC rivals, Morgan State, where he served in the same positions. He will be replacing former special teams coordinator and defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves, who left to coach the defensive line at Middle Tennessee.
Welcome TE and Special Teams Coordinator @T_Woodbury11 to the family 🦬🗣️ #STMDT #CompetituveExcellence #HUBisonFootball pic.twitter.com/FXu3HvTXyt
— HOWARD FOOTBALL (@HUBISONFOOTBALL) March 13, 2024
Woodbury is an HBCU alum, graduating from his hometown university Winston-Salem State in 2001. As a walk-on quarterback, Woodbury led Winston-Salem to back-to-back CIAA conference titles. After graduation, he signed with the New York Jets in the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He spent two seasons in New York before being released. He also played with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Outside of the NFL, Woodbury had stints with the Ottawa Renegades in the Canadian Football League, the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe, and the New Orleans Voodoo in the Arena Football League. Woodbury retired from playing in 2006.
In 2011, he returned to the sport as a high school coach before becoming an assistant at Delaware State. He remained with the Hornets for a few years, then accepted the offensive coordinator position at Johnson C. Smith. While coaching at the collegiate level, Woodbury maintained multiple internships with NFL organizations including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and St. Louis Rams. In 2017, the Rams brought Woodbury in as a college scout. Two years later, they promoted him to assistant special teams coach. He was in Los Angeles when they won the Super Bowl, then decided to coach at Morgan State.