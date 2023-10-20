Howard University student Micheal Wright III was surprised with a $15,000 gift on Good Morning America on October 19th. The gift was awarded courtesy of Ebony Austin, founder of Nouveau Creations who also serves as a mentor to Wright. Wright was brought on with Michael Strahan, an alumnus of Texas Southern, to speak about the brilliance of HBCU Homecoming season. Wright spoke glowingly about Howard University's homecoming festivities.

“People take time off school to travel to the Mecca, Howard University to experience the step show, the fashion show, yard fest, the tailgate, and the football game. So when you do all of that, there’s nothing like a Howard homecoming.”

Later on in the segment, Austin came out with a grand introduction from the Malcolm X Shabazz Marching Band. Strahan asked her about why Wright is a student who stands out to her.

“Oh my God, Michael reminds me of not that many years ago when I was on the yard, right? Meeting him, his passion, his love for HBCU, and for me, it just reminded me so much of me, and that's what I loved about him the most.”

Wright was then given a gift basket with a blue card that had “$15,000” written on it. His mouth dropped in awe once he realized what was occurring.

“I wanna give you $15,000, and this is from my Nouveau grit line,” Austin said to a shocked Wright. “Everyone knows that Nouveau is my heart, and I poured so much into this grit line. All of the proceeds we make from our grits go to HBCU students. So when you buy a bag of grits, the community helps our students.”

Ebony's Nouveau Creations, a venture by Nouveau Bar & Grill, has launched a grits line initiative with the goal of supporting HBCU students. 100% of the proceeds from this initiative go towards scholarships, making higher education more accessible to aspiring scholars. You can find this line available in 45 Food Lion stores across Georgia.

Howard University's homecoming continues today and tomorrow with their well-anticipated homecoming matchup vs. Norfolk State and the two-day YardFest event.