Howard University & Tennesee State were recently named on Billboard’s list as having one of the top Music Business Schools in the Nation. Howard & Tennessee State are the only HBCUs on the list. Additionally, Howard University represents one of the two D.C. institutions acknowledged, alongside American University, and Tennessee State is one of two Tennessee institutions on the list joining Middle Tennessee State University.

The list of top music business schools in the nation by Billboard highlights the importance of including more affordable public colleges and universities. This expands recognition beyond the traditional music capitals of New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville/

Established in 2021, the Howard University Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business serves as a testament to the university’s commitment to addressing underrepresentation within the Music Business and Entertainment industry, specifically for Black executives and professionals. This remarkable endeavor was made possible through a generous $4.9 million gift. One of the notable components of the program is the one-year fellowship, which offers invaluable coaching, mentorship, and industry experience in collaboration with esteemed partners.

Among the array of captivating classes offered within the program, “The History of the American Music Industry: What Isn’t Black Music” shines as a standout. This course has garnered acclaim, attracting students with its insightful exploration of the American music industry.

Tennessee State’s commercial music program was spotlighted by Billboard, specifically highlighting its music business accelerator program. The program offers Tennessee State students the resources to forge a career in the music industry and has partnerships with Amazon Music, Nashville Music Equality, the RIAA, and Wasserman Music. The Commercial Music program offers a comprehensive music degree that focuses on studying different careers and business practices within the music industry.

Students who graduate from the program with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music with a Concentration in Commercial Music. As part of this music degree, Commercial Music students also study piano, music theory, and music history, and also take private applied lessons, and seminars, present recitals, and participate in one of the Commercial Music ensembles.