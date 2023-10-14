For the first time in 30 years, The Howard Swim Team, the only HBCU swim team in the country, made history by receiving championship rings at the Northeastern Conference earlier this month. The swim team's recent championship is the first in 30 years. This remarkable achievement marked a significant milestone for the team and showcased their dedication and talent in the world of collegiate swimming.

Competing as an NCAA powerhouse swim program against esteemed schools like Virginia, Texas, and Stanford, the Howard Swim Team has earned widespread recognition and numerous accolades. Their outstanding performances in meets are not only characterized by their exceptional skills but also by the vibrant and energetic atmosphere created by the enthusiastic presence of students, the Howard dance team, and even a DJ to set the tone.

Head coach Nicholas Askew, who has been instrumental in the team's success since his arrival in 2014, described the moment as “magical” in a quote obtained by Blavity.

“It’s magical, because typically, and our sport, we don’t get a chance to stop and do this, so we make sure that we take care of our student-athletes, and show them how much we value them.”

Senior team member Langston Weddington reflected on Coach Askew's impact in Blavity's report, stating, “Coach Nick came in, turned it all around, and brought us all in. We are part of the team that brings a lot of light to the University.”

Beyond their exceptional athletic achievements, the Howard Swim Team has also become a symbol of empowerment and inclusivity for black and brown athletes nationwide. Coach Askew proudly stated, “We're standing as a representation, especially to the black and brown community. Swimming can lead to so many different avenues, including a championship, which it has for us.”

As the only team of its kind today, the Howard Swim Team serves as an inspiration for HBCUs across the country, igniting a new wave of enthusiasm and aspiration among black athletes in the world of swimming.

The future of the Howard Swim Team looks bright, and the impact they have made on the sport and the broader community is immeasurable. With their unwavering determination, exceptional talent, and commitment to breaking barriers, the team continues to pave the way for future generations of athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the history of swimming.