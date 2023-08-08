A viral video of an altercation at the Montgomery Riverfront in Alabama has caused a lot of conversations on social media. However, an interesting topic amongst HBCU alumni stemmed from the video that no one would've imagined: HBCU swim programs.

“Sixteen in the clip and one in the hoolllee/ Nate Dogg swimming ‘cross a river to make some bodies turn cooolldddd…” pic.twitter.com/SwLtWNSzk7 — Roy Wood Jr aka Snack Turner (@roywoodjr) August 6, 2023

At the start of the video sixteen-year-old named Aaren, as identified by a statement obtained by Jeremy Gray of Al.com, jumped off of a riverboat and swam to the docks to assist the security guard attacked in the altercation. Many social media commenters were impressed by his swimming ability and aptness to assist in the incident. Many wondered if an HBCU would offer him a scholarship to join a swimming team.

“Which HBCU is going to be the first to offer Aquamayne a full-ride swimming scholarship,” @renaissanceeast tweeted Monday afternoon.

“Aaren aka Ja'Michael Phelps better have a swim scholarship to every HBCU in America after this weekend,” @encyclodeezy tweeted hours later.

If ever there was a time to bring HBCU swimming back! pic.twitter.com/vOXRC3g33q — Steven J. Gaither (@stevenjgaither) August 7, 2023

Unbeknownst to many, Howard University is the only HBCU that has a swimming team. The Bison made headlines earlier this year as members of the swim team graced the digital issue of Sports Illustrated in February. Later that month, the team won Northeast Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship. It was the first swimming championship for the Bison in 34 years. Swim teams, once fixtures of several HBCU athletic programs. However, these programs soon became extinct. North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M were the last two HBCUs to phase out their aquatics programs, with A&T discontinuing the sport in 2016. However, the success of Howard University's swim team and the attention that the student-athletes garnered earlier this year brings about an important question: will we ever see the resurgence of HBCU swim teams?

The potential return of swimming provides an opportunity for HBCUs that reaches outside of the realms of competition. It allows another point of access for student-athletes who aspire to attend black colleges in their higher education journey. USA Swimming reports that less than 1.5% of the country's 295,078 competitive swimmers are Black. And when it comes to college swimming, across all levels, that number is just 2%. The lack of swimming programs leaves black swimmers unable to attend black institutions if they want to continue their careers in the sport.

Howard University swim coach Nic Askew spoke about this in the Sports Illustrated feature.

“How many of these kids would have continued swimming in college if it weren’t for Howard? How many of them would have felt the same kind of support they have here,” he asked rhetorically in the interview with SI's Robert Sanchez. “How are you going to get a Black boy or girl interested in your sport when they don’t see a future for themselves because no one looks like them? That’s not offering representation; that’s not expanding this sport. That’s shutting out an entire group of people.”

Advocating for the resurgence of HBCU swim teams means more than just bringing back a sport. It's about inclusivity and representation in aquatic sports. Bringing back these programs could inspire a new generation of Black swimmers, giving them a platform to excel and make a meaningful impact in the sport. Having Black swimmers in competitive arenas isn't just about diversity; it's about showing younger Black athletes that they can achieve things they never thought possible.

Howard's swim team also showcases the ways that black colleges can seamlessly integrate the traditional HBCU experience into the sport. The Sports Illustrated article highlights how the Bison have created a lively atmosphere around the team.

While college swim attendance even at the most dominant programs is often measured by the number of parents who show up, Howard these days routinely packs its stands with students, university staff and other locals,” Sanchez writes in his feature.”On this afternoon, the Bisonette dance team will perform poolside; the DJ will pump his music. Fans will blow horns and cheer and chant. The meet will end with 100 swimmers from each of the teams lining their respective sides of the pool and celebrating the 2022–23 Howard squad’s signature addition to the traditional handshake line: dancing to Fast Life Yungstaz’s “Swag Surfin’.”

Askew boasted the atmosphere as an example of the competitive advantage that Howard has as the only HBCU swim team. “Nobody in America can offer what we have in our pool. Where else are you going to see this?”

Perhaps the viral moment of sixteen-year-old Aaren's swimming prowess and Howard's championship win can cause HBCUs to consider the viability of reinstating aquatics programs. It can enhance the campus experience and provide even more talented athletes with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the black college experience.