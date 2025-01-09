The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten used to life without goaltender Frederik Andersen, who has developed a reputation of being one of the more injury-prone goalies in the NHL today.

Andersen hasn't played since late October, and underwent knee surgery in late November. But the good news is that he's returned to practice, and coach Rod Brind'Amour described the session as a “good day” for him, via The Hockey News.

“It was nice to see him practicing,” Brind'Amour said. “We're not sure how long it's going to take, but it's a good day one for him.”

In the games that he's played in so far this season, Andersen has gone 3-1 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

After Thursday night's matchup against the Andersen's former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Hurricanes will then face the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at Lenovo Center; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Frederik Andersen is in the final year of his two-year deal with the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes re-signed Andersen to a two-year contract before last season, but he's playing in the final year of his current deal, and there hasn't been any indication on whether a new contract offer could be on the horizon.

Now-former general manager Don Waddell, who signed Andersen to the deal, indicated that the Danish goaltender is a “calming presence” in the crease for the Hurricanes, via NHL.com.

“Frederik was incredibly solid for us in the playoffs, and he has been a calming presence in our crease for the last two seasons,” said Waddell. “He has been one of the league's top goaltenders over the last decade, and we're happy to keep him in Carolina for two more years.”

In the meantime, the Hurricanes have been getting solid goaltending from Pyotr Kochetkov, who has gotten the bulk of the starts in Andersen's absence. He's gone 15-9-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a.901 save percentage.